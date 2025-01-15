Nintendo Switch 2 CPU and GPU clock speeds allegedly leaked

After much speculation, the CPU and GPU clock speeds for the Nintendo Switch 2 may have been leaked. Dataminer ZachyCatGames took to the online forum Famiboards to reveal what could be the much-elusive clocks that have been the missing puzzle piece until now. Based on their findings via a leaked SDK (Software Development Kit), the results present a fairly bizarre scenario.

Much of this has to do with the odd CPU clock, as it is clocked higher in the handheld than dock. Here are the details.

Note: Much of the information present herein is based on leaks and is subject to change, please take it with a grain of salt.

Nintendo Switch 2 potential CPU/GPU clock speeds leaked

As per ZachyCatGames, here are the alleged CPU and GPU clocks for Nintendo's upcoming next-gen hybrid console via the leaked SDK:

Handheld:

CPU: 1100.8 MHz (@1.1 GHz)

GPU: 561 MHz (@0.5 GHz at 1.7 TF)

Memory: 2133 MHz @68 GB/s

Docked:

CPU: 998.4 MHz (@0.9 GHz)

GPU: 1007.25 MHz (@1 GHz at 3.09 TF)

Memory: 3200 MHz @102 GB/s

For the uninitiated, a hybrid setup means the handheld can be slotted into the dock to have games running at better visuals, performance, and resolution via the increase in power when running from a power outlet. That said, the leak suggests the CPU speeds, when docked, are clocked lower than handheld, which is very odd, though we see almost twice the boost to the GPU.

With the original Nintendo Switch, the console maker maintained the same CPU clocks regardless of whether docked or handheld for logic parity. Perhaps these are clocks for different profiles and not necessarily representative of the maximum CPU output. It is unclear what is going on here on the CPU side, and we may need to wait until its launch or at least until the reveal to know more.

To compare, the GPU puts the Nintendo Switch 2 beyond the PS4 range and close to the Xbox Series S when accounting for modern rendering capabilities and exclusive technologies such as DLSS, RT cores, and more. That said, it is best to take these clock specifications with a grain of salt as these are from a developer console and not a retail unit, and the final product may have some changes.

However, if the recent game leaks for the console are true, it will be a very capable machine.

