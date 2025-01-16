Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility explained

With the full-blown reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 finally here, Nintendo has also opened up about backwards compatibility features. While this has been long known due to past hardware leaks as well as an official confirmation follow-up, the next-gen Nintendo console can also play older Nintendo Switch games. This has been confirmed via the latest reveal trailer.

This way, fans can continue enjoying their favorite original Nintendo Switch titles on the new system. Here are the complete details.

Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to be backwards compatible with original Switch titles

As expected, fans can enjoy Nintendo Switch titles on the Nintendo Switch 2. The best part is that both digital and physical copies will work on the next-gen machine. This means that existing Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) accounts should carry over or be compatible with the new device.

Furthermore, existing Nintendo Switch cartridges will be usable on the new system too. This is demonstrated in the video with a depiction of the same Super Mario Bros. Wonder game cart being used in both systems. Though it seems, not all games will work. While there are no details on what sort of visual or performance boosts any of these games will receive, we should find out soon.

Lastly, while old Switch games will work on the successor, Nintendo will likely have ensured Switch 2 game cartridges will not be physically compatible with the older tech — as they have done in the past with changes to the cart itself, such as a notch that prevents putting in the games media into the predecessor. This is speculation on our part, of course, so we'll have to wait and see how things turn out.

The console will officially launch sometime in 2025, though rumors suggest a mid-2025 launch around May to June.

