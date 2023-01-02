OnePlus 11 dummy unit hands-on video leaked, indicates return of Hasselblad camera

The upcoming OnePlus 11 series will reportedly do its fans and mobile photography enthusiasts justice by reintroducing the Hasselblad collaboration, that was confirmed in a newly leaked hands-on video. Popular leaker Slashleaks took responsibility for this latest leak, which surfaced online on January 2.

The OnePlus 11 will be launched on January 4, alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, in China. The company will also launch the highly anticipated smartphone and in-ear pods globally through an exclusive event in New Delhi, India, on February 7. Officials have already teased several features, including the fact that it will come in two color variants, Black and Green.

The latest leaked hands-on video features the black variant of the OnePlus 11 5G. Interested readers can take a closer look at the front and rear design, featuring an intriguing curved display with a hole-punch front camera cutout on the top-left side of the display, Hasselblad-inspired rear cameras enclosed in a circular module, and prominent external buttons.

OnePlus 11 promises premium features for fans

OnePlus has grown to become an extremely popular smartphone brand since its initial launch back in 2014. The Android device line has received massive appreciation from customers due to its unbeatable fast charging capabilities, highly capable cameras, and its efficient operating system.

Generally, OnePlus devices in global and Chinese markets don't differ too much when it comes to hardware specifications. As a result, fans can expect the global variant of the OnePlus 11 to sport the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

As per the company's Chinese website on Weibo, the upcoming Android flagship from OnePlus will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It will also feature variants in UFS 4.0 storage (up to 512GB) and LPDDR5X RAM (12 and 16GB RAM).

The highly anticipated OxygenOS-powered Android flagship will feature a matte finish on its black color variant and a glossy finish on its green color variant.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 11 will sport a 5000 mAH battery with extremely fast charging capabilities, thanks to its 100W wired charging feature. The phone may or may not support wireless charging, as the company typically uses this feature to power the Pro models only.

Lastly, the flagship smartphone will mark the return of the iconic Alert Slider, which lets users quickly switch between silent and ringer modes on the device. This feature was removed from the OnePlus 10 series, which disappointed some fans.

Overall, OnePlus's upcoming flagship will carry intriguing hardware and decent software upgrades over its predecessor. It will undoubtedly be a worthy upgrade for most tech enthusiasts who stick to the latest trends.

That said, OnePlus has to deal with many competitors, especially Xiaomi and Samsung, this year. The community will likely see an aggressive increase in OnePlus 11's pricing as a result.

Poll : 0 votes