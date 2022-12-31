How OnePlus 11 with its own 120 FPS engine can potentially start a new generation of smartphones for esports

The OnePlus 11 is all set to be unveiled after the New Year in China, and the brand has hinted at some revolutionary features. Of course, the device's specifications have been known for some time.

However, it appears that the device will include certain interesting additions that could go a long way in creating a huge impression on the entire industry.

The world of mobile gaming has shifted dramatically, as many are now taking it up as a serious profession. From full-time streaming to esports, the ecosystem has grown massively in many parts of the world. While most of today's devices still concentrate on the overall specs, OnePlus seems to have shifted its focus slightly.

The OnePlus 11 won't be sacrificing that aspect of the overall specifications as the brand looks to build on the success of the previous model. Instead, it seems that the tech giant has decoded the need for hardware specifically needed for gaming.

The upcoming device could go a long way with the introduction of the world's first bionic vibration on handheld devices. What seems even more promising is the rumored development of an in-house engine, which can render games at 120 FPS.

OnePlus 11 could set a benchmark for other brands aiming at making specific devices for esports

The last few years have seen numerous mobile developers competing with game makers to host esports championships worldwide. It's an effective market play as there's no better way for brands to display the strength of their gaming smartphones.

While there are several amazing names on the market, the OnePlus 11 could set itself apart with a couple of key innovations. First, getting bionic vibrations on mobile devices can be huge in terms of how a gaming session feels and more importantly, OnePlus claims that this will be the largest one on Android.

Based on the upcoming specifications, it's set to be higher than that of the iPhone 14. This will be a remarkable achievement given the possible price difference that will be there.

While this will certainly add to the immersiveness, the OnePlus 11's vibration moton is also set to work well with third-party apps.

The fun doesn't end there, as the upcoming model seems to come with its dedicated GPU. This could deeply impact the mobile industry, which has relied on third-party GPU makers so far. While that might have been the industry standard, that could change very soon.

The technology sounds unbelievable as it will have its super image engine capabilities. In simple terms, it's not going to rely on the game's capabilities.

The system will render them at 120 FPS irrespective of the game's native support, and proper execution will certainly be a game changer.

For one, developers will have to rely less on optimizations from their end, which could be beneficial for indie creators who might not have access to huge budgets.

Moreover, the OnePlus 11's upcoming GPU engine will also have lesser power consumption, which will directly translate into longer gaming sessions.

Executing these performances as per the promises won't be easy, especially given that they will be targeted to render every game at 120 FPS. However, more will likely be revealed on January 4, when OnePlus reveals their upcoming model.

If the promises are fulfilled, it will be massive for the entire world of mobile video games. It's not just about running the games only, as the additional 120 FPS could add a lot of smoothness.

This could be extremely helpful to a large extent, as all competitive titles can be rendered at the highest frame rates. The OnePlus 11 could truly be a game-changer if all the claims are matched, and it could also become a visionary in the market.

