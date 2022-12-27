5 best android games like Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion belongs to the current booming genre of item-merging puzzle games. With its unique storyline and exciting tasks, the game is already at the top of the charts in less than a year since its release. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the game's aggressive advertising campaigns also play a role in its immense popularity.

This article includes a list of similar games that are not as popular but will be fun for Merge Mansion fans, who can enjoy them during their downtime from the latter.

This list is arranged in no particular order, as the games are not ranked on specific markers. Readers should go through the list and choose the games that are most appealing to them on a personal level.

Note: This article reflects the subjective opinion of the writer.

Fill the Fridge and other games on Play Store similar to Merge Mansion (December 2022)

1) Fishdom

Fishdom is quite similar to Merge Mansion, with the central objective of the game centered around decorating the homes of several underwater residents who are friends of the game's protagonist. The merging aspect is switched out for a matchup format, and players get to make several designs and decorative decisions that can be pretty enjoyable.

The game includes several mini-games, so there's always something more for players to explore. It also offers players the "buddy diving" option, where players can rope in their Facebook friends and play together, a rarity in this genre.

2) Fill The Fridge

Players who derive satisfaction from every neat corner of a done-up area in Merge Mansion will get a kick out of Fill the Fridge. An organizing game at its core, the Gybe Games title's puzzle-based ASMR experience makes for one of the more addictive games available on the Play Store today.

The general objective of the game is to stock a refrigerator with rising amounts and various items. The game's community is also very active, with a lot of user feedback being taken into account in timely updates.

3) Travel Town

A simple game that can be played on anything and anywhere, Travel Town is also a merge game. Players will meet new characters and complete the various tasks that these characters assign in the merging and matching format to complete the larger objective of restoring the protagonist's town.

Comparable graphics and cute locations add to the experience and make up for the relatively light storyline.

4) Gardenscapes

Perhaps the only game on this list with a storyline that players can get as invested in as they will in Merge Mansion. The twists and turns this merging game takes the player through as they decorate a massive garden are delightful. Several hilarious characters join the game as the story continues, and this is one of the most memorable games in the genre today.

It also has a sister game named Homescapes, with the same gameplay aspects. Players can carry over their experience of Gardenscapes and Merge Mansion and check out that game.

5) Home Design Makeover

If the home improvement aspects of Merge Mansion are your favorite part of the game, this is the perfect MM alternative. The match-3 puzzle game has players transforming ordinary houses into modern homes at their will. The graphics and design of the game are a bit more realistic than the MM, a complaint that some players have with the latter.

Home Design Makeover has over 1000 puzzles across several game modes, so it's a great game to download and keep on your phone while offline.

