Merge Mansion Maintenance Room: All you need to know

Merge Mansion is a famous puzzle game meant for smartphones that bring unique and engaging storylines featuring the protagonist, Maddie exploring her grandma's manor. The game's story allows players to unravel several mysteries while unlocking different areas within the virtual world.

The Maintenance Room is one of the areas in the Merge Mansion that is open for beginners who start from The Grand Drive to the Side Entrance. The condition for unlocking the Maintenance Room is to finish the Side Entrance, which makes it the ninth area to open up for newbies from the beginning of Merge Mansion.

Maintenance Room in Merge Mansion: Everything about the latest area in the puzzle game

Maintenance Room is the latest addition to the game, as Metcore added it earlier this month, i.e., on December 2, 2022. After its introduction, the Maintenance Room became the 25th area developers introduced in the game. Still, as mentioned earlier, despite being the latest addition to the game, the Maintenance Room is the ninth area to open up for the new players, provided they have finished Side Entrance's tasks.

The first task of the Maintenance Room is titled "Break the lock," which requires Crowbar, a level 7 tool, for completion. Players will receive 8XP for completing "Break the lock," while the next task, "Clean up the debris," will unlock. This way, one will have to complete the jobs related to cleaning, restoring, refurnishing, and more.

Players will be able to meet the requirement of each task by merging different items, materials, or tools. This way, one can complete 106 jobs in the Maintenance Room area and unlock XP, chests, gems, coins, and many other in-game rewards.

The required source items that one will need during the completion of tasks include the following:

Gardening Toolbox (8512x Level 1 required)

Broom Cabinet (1556x Level 1 required)

Toolbox (3607x Level 1 required)

Drawer (528x Level 1 required)

Tree (288x Level 1 required)

Wood (672x Wood I required)

Seed Bag (33x Seed Bag Level 4 required)

Vase (80x Level 1 required)

Toy Car (160x Level 1 required)

Planted Bush (320x Level 1 required)

Moth (2x Moth VI required)

Maintenance Room Trunk (865x Level 1 required)

Through the mentioned source items, one can generate different collectibles on the "merge board" of Merge Mansion. The item chains will include the likes of Gardening Tools, Gardening Gloves, Cleaning Tools, Detergent, Screws, a Paint Can, a Bench, Orange Flowers, and more.

At the same time, the new item source, i.e., Maintenance Room Trunk, will generate the following item chains in Merge Mansion:

Valuables (826x Level 1 required)

Cutlery (39x Level 1 required)

In the same way, the new item chains in Merge Mansion will further feature the following items:

Valuables

Baroque Mirror (Level 2)

Heraldic Cushion (Level 3)

Brass Candelabra (Level 4)

Antique Lamp (Level 5)

Vintage Decanter (Level 6)

Marble Bust (Level 7)

Collectible Painting (Level 8)

Cutlery

Silver plate (Level 1)

Silver Chalice (Level 2)

Silver Cutlery (Level 3)

Maintenance Room is part of the latest version, 22.12.10; players can readily unlock it in Merge Mansion. Besides Maintenance Room, players can also expect the launch of a new area (26th), the Conservatory, in January 2023.

