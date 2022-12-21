Merge Mansion Christmas Event 2022: Date, time, features and more for Holiday Events

Almost every game brings Christmas vibes around this time of the year, and Merge Mansion is no different. Last week Metacore launched a new event series, Winter Holiday Season, in its popular puzzle game, with its theme centered around Christmas 2022. Thus, fans can feel the holiday season by attaining impressive collectibles in the game.

The special Christmas Event in Merge Mansion has allowed the players to get their hands on the exciting Winter Holiday Decorations. They can further make the family mansion beautiful by completing the latest holiday event tasks. However, only players above Level 12 are eligible to participate.

Merge Mansion Winter Holiday 2022: The schedule, features, and more about the Christmas Event

Metacore kicked off the Christmas Event 2022 on December 16, 2022, after uploading announcement posts via the game's social media handles. The event is expected to last till January 2, 2023. This gives the fans ample time to participate and obtain exclusive collectibles to decorate the mansion.

Winter Holiday 2022 series will also feature four different themed events, with the first one having commenced already in the game. Here are the names and brief descriptions of all four events in the game:

Christmas Season

Christmas Season event (Image via Metacore)

Players will get to collect golden ornaments, which will appear after merging items on the garage board. These will be worth points that will help the gamers unlock several other rewards in the game. This includes the Golden Key, which will allow one to grab additional prizes.

The Christmas season rewards will include coins, gems, hourglasses, Jinger Bells, Gift Boxes, and many other mesmerizing collectibles.

Setting up Christmas

Setting up Christmas event (Image via Metacore)

The second Winter Holiday Season 2022 event will be Setting up Christmas, which will feature the storyline of Julius and grandma Ursula. The main objective of the second event will be setting up the decorations around the mansion. Players will have to complete a long lineup of tasks to progress.

The third event will be focused on the family's Christmas traditions

The third event features decorating the mansion grounds and graves (Image via Metacore)

After decorating the mansion in the Setting up Christmas event, the storyline will shift to grandma Ursula asking for Maddie's help wrapping up the gifts. Completing tasks will result in grandma revealing secrets about the family's Christmas traditions.

Besides wrapping up the gifts, some tasks will include decorating the graves and other parts of the mansion grounds in Merge Mansion.

The fourth event to introduce tasks around garage cleanup -- Christmas Junkhole

After the celebrations culminate, players will need to complete tasks related to cleaning up the garage and mansion.

The four Christmas Collections in Merge Mansion will bring the following decorations that one will be able to unlock with Winter Holiday Points:

Christmas Collection 1

Jingle Bells

Gift Boxes

Winter Holiday Lanterns

Penguin

Gingerbread House

Snowmen

Christmas Collection 2

Reindeer Ride

Winter Globe

Holiday Cards

Christmas Tree

Rooftop

Front Porch

Christmas Collection 3

Nutcracker Trio

Frozen Birdbath

Snowy Driveway

Snow Capped Tree

Xmas Fence

Reindeer Sculpture

Christmas Collection 4

Statue

Gateway

Beaumont Hall Sign

Winter Donkey

Snow Castle

During the temporary stay of the Winter Holiday Season 2022, fans might also be able to merge, upgrade, and unlock items like Santa's Sleigh, Xmas Wreath, and more in Merge Mansion.

Poll : 0 votes