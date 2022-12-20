How to get a Xmas Wreath in Merge Mansion?

The Merge Mansion's seasonal Winter Holiday Event 2022 has kicked off, providing a new avenue of entertainment for the ever-growing fanbase. Starting earlier this month, players can participate in the event to accumulate exciting Winter Holiday Decorations to enhance the Mansion's visual appeal.

The event is only available to players above Level 12. One must complete several missions to earn special Winter Holiday Points. These can later be exchanged for an array of exciting decorations from the four Xmas Collections, including Jingle Bells, Gift Boxes, and more.

One of these tasks requires using a Xmas Wreath, one of the Winter Holiday 2022 items. Users are finding it difficult to attain these.

You can read through the detailed guide to create one Xmas Wreath in Merge Mansion.

Getting a Xmas Wreath in Merge Mansion isn't that easy

Obtaining Xmas Wreath in the Merge Mansion is difficult and will take a while. It starts with Crackling Fireplace. You need to first combine the Fireplace (III) with two sets of Wooly Socks (V) and Xmas Gift (V).

Once you merge these to form a Crackling Fireplace, you must empty all 44 items from both of its charges, which requires a lot of free space. Subsequently, this empty box will transform into the Decoration Box. Once the timer ends, the Decoration Box will drop Xmas Wreath (I) and Xmas Decoration (I).

These Decoration Boxes provide 32 drops and have a total of three charges. Hence, it can provide 96 items, including a truckload of Xmas Wreath (I). You will have to merge them repeatedly until they reach level 6.

These level 6 Xmas Wreaths are for a few secondary tasks as part of the ongoing Winter Holiday Event. Besides this, you may have these Xmas Wreath cobwebbed at the very start. These can be unlocked using special gems, the game’s premium currency. However, this will be rather costly.

You may earn more Winter Holiday Points in the Merge Mansion by completing secondary and tertiary objectives, which can help expand the in-game decoration collection.

Decoration items available in Merge Mansion

You can access this unique limited-time store by clicking on the bells on the left-hand side of the screen. It features the following items categorized into certain categories:

Xmas Collection 1

Jingle Bells

GiftBoxes

Winter Holiday Lanterns

Penguin

Gingerbread House

Snowmen

Xmas Collection 2

Reindeer Ride

Winter Globe

Holiday Cards

Christmas Tree

Rooftop

Front Porch

Xmas Collection 3

Nutcracker Trio

Frozen Birdbath

Snowy Driveway

Snow Capped Tree

Xmas Fence

Reindeer Sculpture

Xmas Collection 4

Statue

Gateway

Beaumont Hall Sign

Winter Donkey

Snow Castle

Some of these decorations were previously available during the Winter Holiday 2021 event. Hence, you cannot make repeat purchases if you have previously acquired an item.

You are required to spend a few hundred thousand points to get them all. Additionally, you will receive a special set of rewards as an added incentive to acquire a particular collection.

