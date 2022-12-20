How to cook Extraordinary Kibble in ARK Fjordur?

The end goal of ARK Fjordur is to raise an army of dinosaurs that can help players survive the harsh and hostile environment on the map. While crafting clothes and armor protects one from the ever-changing weather on the map, taming dinosaurs can help collect resources and defend the tribe.

Be it knockout taming or passive taming, players will need to feed dinosaurs with food. Meat happens to be the standard food for carnivores, while berries work wonderfully well for herbivores. However, there's one specific food that works for all dinosaurs: kibble.

Extraordinary Kibble ingredients and recipe in ARK Fjordur

There are a variety of items scattered throughout the ARK Fjordur map. First, players must craft a cooking pot to prepare the Extraordinary Kibble. Once the cooking pot has been crafted, players must gather all the ingredients required for the item. The ingredients are as follows:

Special Egg

Giant Bee Honey

Lazarus Chowder

Mejoberry (x10)

Fiber (x5)

Waterskin

Out of the six mentioned ingredients, the bottom three can be easily acquired in the game. Players can use a Parasaur to harvest berries and fiber from bushes and shrubs.

The water skin needs to be crafted as well. It can be crafted by unlocking the water skin engram. Once all of that is crafted, players must put all these items into a cooking pot.

With these three items out of the way, players must get their hands on Special eggs, Giant Bee Honey, and Lazarus Chowder. There are a few dinosaurs that drop the Special Egg. The animals are as follows:

Deinonychus

Hesperornis

Magmasaur

Rock Drake

Wyvern

Yutyrannus

This is the most challenging bit in the entire recipe. All these animals are dangerous, and stealing their eggs will make them even more aggressive in the game. These creatures can easily kill players if they're not prepared.

The safest way to farm these eggs would be to hunt down the nests of the aforementioned animals. If players find fertilized eggs of these animals, they can choose to hatch them, raise them, and breed them. While the latter is a tedious process, it's safer than continuously stealing eggs.

To make Lazarus Chowder, players will have to get their hands on cooked meat, narcotics, Savroot, and Longrass. The latter two can be harvested on crop plots in ARK Fjordur.

For narcotics, players will have to craft spoilt meat and narcoberries with a mortar and pestle. Cooked meat can be obtained by putting raw meat in a campfire or an industrial oven.

For the Giant Bee Honey, players must look for bee hives. These can be found scattered throughout the map at various locations. A tamed Direbear can be beneficial while farming these bee hives for honey. These three ingredients will also need to go into the cooking pot with the rest.

It takes 30 seconds to craft the Extraordinary Kibble in ARK Fjordur. Players can hold on to this item for three days before it spoils. While a few animals on the map prefer this as food, this works well with almost every creature on the ARK Fjordur map.

