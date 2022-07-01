How to defeat ARK Fjordur final boss Fenrisulfr in 2022

Since its official launch on June 12, ARK Fjordur has generated quite a bit of hype among fans. Fjordur was first released as a fanmade mod map of ARK: Survival Evolved, but due to its mass popularity, Studio Wildcard decided to release it as an official ARK: Survival Evolved map.

The DLC features a completely new map with snowy mountains, dense forests, spring biomes, even a space biome, ruins, castles, and Viking shipwrecks. The map looks like it's straight out of some Norse Mythology and Thor's hammer Mjolnir is a completely new weapon skin that's present.

ARK Fjordur also features four new creatures - Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir. The final boss Fenrisulfr is a bigger and stronger version of Fenrir, the ice-wolf and is one of the strongest creatures in the ARK: Survival Evolved series.

ARK Fjordur final boss Fenrisulfr: Strength, weakness, and technique explored

Information and stats

In ARK Fjordur, Fenrisulfr is a larger version of Fenrir, with similar abilities and just like other boss creatures in ARK: Survival Evolved, it comes in three variants: Alpha, Beta, and Gamma.

The Alpha version has red ice spikes throughout its body and is the strongest of them all. The Beta is a medium variant with blue ice spikes, and Gamma is the weakest variant with green ice spikes.

The tribute requirements for each variant are:

Alpha:

Player Level 100

1 x Alpha Broodmother Trophy

1 x Alpha Dragon Trophy

1 x Alpha Megapithecus Trophy

Beta:

Player Level 75

1 x Beta Broodmother Trophy

1 x Beta Dragon Trophy

1 x Beta Megapithecus Trophy

Gamma:

Player Level 55

1 x Gamma Broodmother Trophy

1 x Gamma Dragon Trophy

1 x Gamma Megapithecus Trophy

Putting these tributes into specific Obelisks on ARK Fjordur map will teleport the player into the boss arena, which is covered with trees with red leaves and looks a lot like Asgard. There are some cliffs and high grounds that players can use to their advantage. Fenrirsulfr's movement speed is rather slow.

The base health pools of Alpha, Beta, and Gamma Fenrirsulfr in ARK Fjordur are 1,200,000, 750,000, and 385,000 respectively. After successfully slaying a Fenrisulfr, survivors will receive many elements - a Fenrir Cryopod, a Fenrisulfr trophy, a Fenrisulfr flag, and unlock the Tek Sword blueprint.

Combat technique

Fenrisulfr will start attacking the survivors as soon as they appear in the boss arena, and it has some dangerous attacks. First of all, it utilizes the same storm ability as Steinbjorn. It can also raise ice spikes from the ground, which sends survivors off flying.

Its Fenrir minions help in dealing some extra damage. The Fenrir Howl ability grants it the Ice Armor and freezes all nearby creatures. Fenrisulfr can also shoot a mana-like ice beam from its mouth, and it can also summon a clone that deals massive damage to throw survivors off their rides.

There are quite a few ways to defeat the final boss of ARK Fjordur, Fenrisulfr. Survivors can utilize the river for hydration buffs as the arena is spacious enough to use a flying tame to defeat the wolf boss. And survivors will also be able to take advantage of Fenrisulfr's slow movement speed.

Shadowmanes and Spinosaurus can be used to get the hydration buff. The former has natural armor, while the latter can knock back minions using claw attack. Yutyrannus are great boss killers and can boost allies' damage stats.

A few Tek Rex can always come in handy in such an intense boss fight. Daeodons can be used for healing and Andrewsarchus can provide some cover fire with their mounted turrets. Players will also have to wear proper clothes as the arena has freezing temperatures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far