How to tame Rex on ARK: Lost Island in 2022

ARK: Lost Island is the first ARK map to feature more than one new creature. Players can take the definition of "survival" to the next level in the hardcore mode or have an easy, laid-back experience playing with the easier settings. They are required to collect materials, build bases, tame dinosaurs, and fight dangerous creatures to survive.

In ARK: Lost Island, tames are needed for collecting resources, transportation, and fighting with other creatures and bosses. Now, taming can be a pretty easy task if done in a proper way, using a few tips and tricks. Specifically, taming alpha creatures such as Rex, Yuty, Giga, Spino, Therizinosaurus, and Megalodon requires a solid strategy to successfully tame them without getting killed.

With that in mind, this article will talk about some of the easiest ways to tame a Rex on ARK: Lost Island.

Taming a Rex on ARK: Lost Island

Rex on ARK: Lost Island (Image via ARK Fandom)

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is one of ARK: Lost Island's apex predators, and dominates many parts of the map. Rex is very ferocious in nature, and instantly attacks any creature in sight, with the exception of other apex predators.

There are three variants: common Rex, Tek Rex, and Alpha T-Rex. It can be found almost throughout the entire map except for the desert biome. Rex mostly comes in gray and red color combinations, and has small scales throughout its entire body and spikes down its neck to protect it from getting bitten by other carnivores.

Rex are essential for battling tribes, and even in PvE mode, they are great mounts in boss battles. They are also one of the safest dinos for traveling purposes. When ridden, no other creatures except Rex, Yuty, Giga, Spino, Therizinosaurus, and Megalodon attack the player. According to survivor Helena Walker:

"Any tribe that manages to tame one has almost nothing to fear."

Foods needed for taming:

Wild Rex on ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

For taming a Rex, the foods that work best are (from the most to least effective): exceptional kibble, raw mutton, raw prime meat, raw prime fish meat, cooked lamb chop, and cooked prime meat. Here is a table with the approximate time and food needed to tame a Level 150 Rex:

Cooked prime meat Raw prime meat Exceptional kibble Time 2:53 hrs. 1:28 hrs. 36:14 mins. Quantity 87 44 17

It is quite apparent why exceptional kibbles are the best food to tame Rex, which can also consume it when woken. The consumption of narcotics in this process is 70 per hour, after the first hour.

How to knock down a Rex:

Tamed Rex on ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most effective trap to capture Rex is the ramp trap. To make this trap, players need to make a 3x3 room with a door on one side and a ramp on the other. Now, the objective is to lure Rex into the room through the ramp. Players can get away through the door, and the Rex will be stuck there. This is undoubtedly the best and fastest way to knockdown a Rex.

The second-best way to knockdown a Rex is by taking advantage of height. Players can build a pillar and climb it, or they can climb a cliff and shoot from there.

If players don't have the resources or proper environment to apply any of the previously mentioned methods, they can use fast runners like Para or Iguanodons to outrun the Rex and shoot it from the mount. But it is a very risky and time-consuming process.

Once knocked out, one just has to keep up with the supply of food and narcotics to maintain its torpor level.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee