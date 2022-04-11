Ark: Lost Island is one of the best survival games of all time. It takes the player into the Jurassic age where they must survive fighting dinosaurs, other dangerous prehistoric creatures, and even some fantasy creatures like Magmasaur, Wyverns, and above all rival players.

One must tame dinosaurs to utilize them, collect resources to craft, quench thirst and hunger, collect artifacts, and fight boss battles. There are nearly 130 creatures in the game. Some of them are flying creatures, some of them live underwater, some of them are insects, and some of them are alpha or fantasy creatures. This article lists 5 of the best Ark: Lost Island creatures, on an overall basis.

Top 5 Ark: Lost Island creatures:

1) Thylacoleo:

Thylacoleo furtimorsus is a large, powerful marsupial lion that can often be found hunting for food around the trees of redwoods. Their sharp claws make them great climbers and ferocious hunters. As for mounts, they can climb trees easily and jump a long distance. They have the base health of a Spino and damage of a Carno. They also have a very powerful bleed attack. Coleos can easily dismount a player when flying with creatures like Argy, Pelagornis, etc. The best way to tame Coleo is to attack it with a ranged weapon while riding a Griffin. In Lost Island, Coleos can be found in the Redwoods, right in the middle of the map.

2) Argentavis:

Argentavis or Argy is one of the most ferocious avian creatures in Ark: Lost Island. They are slower than Pteranodon but have significantly more stamina. Argy's saddle also doubles as a mobile crafting station. They are great creatures for traveling and moving goods. Though they resemble eagles, they are more like vultures in terms of behavior. One can easily tame an Argy using a dinosaur gateway trap. Argys has long been a must-have tame for all Ark players. For their multipurpose usage, Argys are called 'Jack of all Trades' by the players. Argys can be used for hunting, raiding mid-tier bases, scout, transport, metal gathering, flying smithy, alpha killer, taming, and in many more roles. In Ark: Lost Island, a lot of Argys spawn in the snow biome.

3) Therizinosaur:

Therizinosaur, also known as 'Tickle Chicken' are ferocious herbivores, commonly found on beaches and jungles. While Therizinosaurs have a slow movement rate, their strength and power rival that of Rex. Therizinosaur has been another must-have tame among the players. Their claws can be used for both picking up resources and piercing through enemy armors. They are one of the most versatile mounts, and they are highly useful on the battlefield. Mostly found at 18, 45 at the top of the map.

4) Rex:

Tyrannosaurus Rex is one of the apex predators in the game and they dominate several areas of the Lost Island map. Except for other apex predators, this ferocious dino attacks any living creature in its sight. For its high health and power stats, it is a must-have on the battlefield. Paired with Yuty and Daeodons, these apex predators can even defeat Dinopithecus King, the Lost Island boss. Rexes normally spawn at 24, 50, and 30, 30.

5) Sinomacrops:

Sinomacrops are one of the three newly added creatures on Ark: Lost Island. They have been chosen via community vote. These small flying creatures are very intelligent and very useful. They are easily scared, and when scared, they try to confuse and scare their enemies by opening their wings, revealing strange eye-shaped patterns. They normally feed on bugs and even hunt bugs that are a lot bigger than them. Once tamed, they always sit on the shoulder of their owner. A tamed Sinomacrops work as a parachute and glider for its owner. It can also reduce 50% of weight in its inventory, increasing the players carrying ability. They can be found almost anywhere throughout the whole map.

