ARK Lost Island dinosaur spawn map: All spawn locations

ARK Lost Island is a primitive age survival game. The player is thrown in front of every challenge possible, letting it be natural calamities, hunger, thirst, heat, cold, dinosaurs, and other dangerous creatures, even enemy players. The objective is to survive by gathering resources and taming wild creatures in the wildlands of the Lost Island.

There are various flying creatures, amphibians, reptiles, insects, sea creatures, dinosaurs, and other mammals on Lost Island. One must know the best spots to find the creatures to tame them and utilize them to their advantage. Here are all of the dinosaur spawn locations on ARK Lost Island.

Note: Only creatures who fall under the dinosaur category are listed here.

All dino spawn locations on ARK Lost Island

1) Allosaurus

Allosaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Allosaurs are dangerous predators. They always hunt in packs, so one must approach them carefully. Primarily found in the 65, 45, and 65, 57 mountain areas.

2) Amargasaurus

Amargasaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Amargasaurus is undoubtedly the best dinosaur in the sauropod family. Its lethal spikes are a nightmare for its victims. Mostly found in the 35, 40, and 37, 57 snow mountain areas.

3) Ankylosaurus

Ankylosaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Ankylosaurus are calm herbivours. They usually roam in packs and don't attack anyone unless intimidated. Primarily found in the 65, 45, and 65, 57 mountain areas.

4) Baryonyx

Baryonyx, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Baryonyx on land poses as much of a threat as any larger carnivore, but it is deadly in the water because of its fast-swimming ability. Mostly found in the 53, 58 on the river banks.

5) Brontosaurus

Brontosaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Brontosaurus has the second-highest health stats of any herbivore after Titanosaur. They also have a base damage that of a Rex. Mostly found in the 35, 30, and 35, 65 areas.

6) Carnotaurus

Carnotaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Carnotaurus is one of the island's medium-sized predators. It also has medium speed on the ground but is quite deadly. It is best to kill them from a distance, using any ranged weapon. Primarily found in the 30, 30, and 86, 72 areas.

7) Compy

Compy, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Compys only attack in groups. When alone, it does not attack, though one must always stay alert. Available through almost the entire map.

8) Dilophosaur

Dilophosaur, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Dilophosaur are medium-sized, fast-moving dinosaurs. Their habitat was the North-American jungles during the Jurassic period. Available through almost the entire map.

9) Diplodocus

Diplodocus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Diplodocus is found in grasslands and deserts. They have an extremely long tail. They are great for serving as a shield for the player during fights. Mostly found in the 50, 41, and 43, 60 areas.

10) Gallimimus

Gallimimus, Lost Island (Image via ARK )

Gallimimus is a bit hard to tame because of its low health. But once tamed, Gallimimus can prove to be a very useful dinosaur. They are especially great for transport because of their high moving speed. Available through almost the entire map.

11) Gigantosaurus

Gigantosaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Giganotosaurus, meaning giant southern lizards, are the most potent therapod in the game. Spawn rarely at 53, 76, and 64, 71.

12) Iguanodon

Iguanodon, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Iguanodons are known as "Rich man's Parasaur". They can usually be found in jungles, forests, and grasslands. Spawn mainly on the mountain at 25, 68.

13) Kentrosaurus

Kentrosaurus, Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Kentrosaurus gain bonus damage when in a group. They are great guardians for bases. Spawn mostly on the mountains at 70, 25, and 67, 57.

14) Magmasaur

Magmasaur, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Magmasaurs are adamant opponents. They have multiple attacks, which can be very deadly. Mostly spawn inside the lava cave at 26.6, 70.6.

15) Megalosaurus

Megalosaurus, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Megalosaurus mostly sleeps during the day. At nightfall, it becomes the ferocious creature that it truly is. They spawn in 63,57.

16) Oviraptor

Oviraptor, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Oviraptor philodator are medium-sized carnivores, common in the jungles and beaches. Mostly found at 18, 45 at the top of the map.

17) Pachy

Pachy, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Pachys are very passive herbivores. They do not attack unless provoked. Their movement speed is usually slow but very fast when using their charge attack. Mostly found at 35, 78, and 18, 45.

18) Pachyrhinosaurus

Pachyrhinosaurus, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Pachyrhinosaurus Mitisaura are medium-sized herbivores. They do not attack unless provoked. Primarily found in the northwest part of the map. West of the snow biome.

19) Parasaur

Parasaur, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

It is also referred to as "The poor man's Iguanodon" because it serves the same purpose as an Iguanodon, which is transportation. But they can be tamed at a much earlier stage in the game. Available through almost the entire map.

20) Pegomastax

Pegomastax, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Pegomastax fructarator is a herbivore dwelling at the bottom of the food chain. Its beak helps it collect food from the bushes while avoiding indigestible fibers. Found mainly in the center of the map, in Redwoods.

21) Raptor

Raptor, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Raptors travel in small hunting packs, attacking smaller creatures with sharp teeth and foreclaws. Available through almost the entire map.

22) Rex

Rex, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Tyrannosaurus Rex are one of the apex predators in the game that dominates most parts of the island. It will generally attack any living creature in its sights, except other apex predators. Primarily found in 24, 50, and 30, 30.

23) Spinosaur

Spinosaur, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Spinosaurus' four legs and large sails make them pretty swift on land and amazingly fast in the water. In size, they are like Rex. Found rarely at 57, 69.

24) Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Each Stego has about 16 paired rows of plates along its back, flanked by six smaller plates. Used to transport heavy goods safely. Available through almost the entire map.

25) Therizinosaur

Therizinosaur, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

While Therizinosaurs have a slow movement rate, their strength and power rival that of Rex. Mostly found at 18, 45 at the top of the map.

26) Titanosaur

Titanosaur, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Titanosaur is the largest creature on Lost Island. It is so large that it can easily cover a Brontosaurus or a Giganotosaurus. Found rarely on 45, 66, and 55, 76.

27) Triceratops

Triceratops, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Triceratops are giant, evolved ceratopsid herbivores. They are usually calm but, when provoked, can become deadly hunters, using their horns. Available through almost the entire map.

28) Troodon

Troodon, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Troodon are the most intelligent creature in the game, after humans. Their venom drains the stamina of the attacked creatures but adds torpidity to survivors. Found mainly in the center of the map, in Redwoods.

29) Yutyrannus

Yutyrannus, ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK fandom)

Yutys are believed to be related to Rex. These feathered pack-hunters are among the most ferocious creatures in the game. Found rarely in the snow biome.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar