Essential Cheats and Commands for ARK: Lost Island

Survival games are challenging by nature, and ARK: Lost Island is no exception. Survivors have to fight the natural elements, hunger, thirst, and a vast map full of dinosaurs and various other dangerous creatures, including the boss creatures. If that wasn't already enough, players even have to fight other players and tribes in PvP mode.
Sometimes, the challenge might seem too hard and take away the fun and relaxing mood of the game. That's where cheats come in handy. They give everything from minor boosts like refilling stats, changing weather to massive ones like spawning and taming dinosaurs, making the player invincible, etc. This article lists some basic cheats and commands that every survivor can use depending on their needs.
ARK: Lost Island essential cheats and commands for PC and consoles
For multiplayers, if one has the admin password, they are required to type 'EnableCheats <password>' before they can use cheats. Also, in multiplayer servers, some cheats might require the prefix 'admincheat' to activate. In singleplayer mode, one just has to type the cheats to enable them, no activation is required. ARK: Lost Island cheats are not case sensitive. To enter cheats, one has to press TAB on PC, “ ` ” on Stadia, or on consoles they can do so by entering the pause screen, and pressing LB, RB, X, Y on the Xbox or, L1, R1, Box and Triangle on PlayStation.
1. Player Cheats:
God - Toggles godmode, protects the player from all damage, except drowning.
InfiniteStats - Refills health, stamina, oxygen, food, and water
GMBuff - Godmode plus infinitestats and additional experience points
EnemyInvisible - All creatures ignore the player, even when attacked
LeaveMeAlone - Combines the cheats God, InfiniteStats, and EnemyInvisible
ChangeSize <value> - Changes the character's size, the default value being 1
Fly - Allows the character to fly
Ghost - Players can pass through any obstacles
Walk - To disable 'Fly' or 'Ghost' mode
GiveEngrams - Unlocks all engrams
DoTame - Tames pointed dinosaur (if it's tamable)
ForceTame - Tames the pointed dinosaur, even if it's not tamable
2. Creative Mode:
GiveCreativeMode - Creativemode is a difficulty setting in the game. It removes the weight carrying limits, unlocks all engrams, activates godmode, infinite stats, and flying ability
GiveCreativeModeToTarget - Activates creative mode for the pointed player
GiveCreativeModeToPlayer <PlayerID> - Activates creative mode for a player using their ID
3. Teleportation:
TPCoords <Lat> <Lon> <Altitude> - Teleports the player to the specified location
Teleport - Moves the player forward until they collide with something
TeleportPlayerIDToMe <PlayerID> - Teleports another specified player to the player
TeleportToPlayer <PlayerID> - Teleportes the player to a specified player
4. Weapons and Armors:
GiveWeaponSet <Tier> <Quality> - Gives the player all the weapons of the specified tier and quality
Weapon tier options can be entered as:
0: Bow, Pike, Spear, Bola
1: Assault Rifle, Shotgun, Longneck Rifle, Sword, Grenade
2: Compound Bow, Fabricated Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher, C4 Charge
3: Tek Grenade, Tek Rifle, Tek Railgun, Tek Sword
Weapon quality options are: Primitive, Ramshackle, Apprentice, Journeyman, Mastercraft, Ascendant, Alpha
GiveArmorSet <Tier> <Quality> - Gives the player full armor set for the specified tier and equips it
Armor tier options can be entered as a number or word:
0: Cloth
1: Chitin
2: Metal
3: Tek
Also, these special suits: Hide, Fur, Desert, Ghillie, Riot, Scuba, Hazard
Armor quality options are the same as the options for weapons, as mentioned above.
AddEquipmentDurability <Quantity> - Adds desired quantity of durability or water or energy to items in hotbar and equipped armor
5. Item Spawning:
GiveItemNum <ItemNum> <Quantity> <Quality> <ForceBlueprint> - Gives any specified item to the player. <ItemNum> being the item ID, <Quantity> the quantity, <Quality> quality of the spawned item. If the blueprint of an item is needed, only then <ForceBlueprint> will be '1', otherwise, it'll be '0'.
GiveItemNumToPlayer <PlayerID> <ItemNum> <Quantity> <Quality> <ForceBlueprint> - <PlayerID> ID of the targeted player, everything else the same as above.
Setting ForceBlueprint to 'true' or '1' will give the blueprint, while setting it to 'false' or '0' will add the item itself.
6. Creature Spawning:
Summon <Creature ID> - Spawns the specified creature
SummonTamed <Creature ID> - Spawns a tamed creature
GMSummon <Creature ID> <level> - Spawns a forcetamed creature of a specified level
GiveDinoSet <tier> <quantity> - Spawns set of dinos with saddles
Creature ID should be entered to spawn creatures.
Tier options can be entered as a number or word:
0: Raptor, Dilo, Trike
1: Raptor, Carnotaurus, Thylacoleo
2: Rex, Spino, Paracer, Therizinosaur
3: Rex, Rex with Tek Saddle, Daeodon, Yutyrannus, Therizinosaur
Flyers: Pteranodon, Tapejara with Tek Saddle, Argentavis, Quetzal
Mek: 3 Meks, one with each module
SiegeMek: Mek, M.S.C.M., Element, Cannon Shell (Extinction)
MissleMek: Mek, M.R.L.M., Element, Rocketpod
ShieldMek: Mek, M.D.S.M., Element
Argent: Argentavis
Extinction: Enforcer, Gasbags, Snow Owl, Gacha, Managarmr, Velonasaur
7. Lost Island Cheats:
SummonTamed “Sinomacrops_Character_BP_C” <Level> - Spawns a tamed Sinomacrops of the specified level
SummonTamed “Dinopithecus_Character_BP_C” <Level> - Spawns a tamed Dinopithecus of the specified level
SummonTamed “Amargasaurus_Character_BP_C” <Level> - Spawns a tamed Amargasaurus of the specified level
GFI Amar 1 0 0 - Spawns one primitive Amargasaurus saddle
GFI Poop 1 0 0 - Adds Dinopithecus feces to the inventory
Cheat TP Red - Teleports the player to the Red portal
Cheat TP Blue - Teleports the player to the Blue portal
Cheat TP Green - Teleports the player to the Green portal
GFI Bosstribute_LostIsland_Hard 1 0 1 - Adds alpha boss tribute items to the player's inventory
GFI Bosstribute_LostIsland_Medium 1 0 1 - Adds beta boss tribute items to the player's inventory
GFI Bosstribute_LostIsland_Easy 1 0 1 - Adds gamma boss tribute items to the player's inventory
GFI Costume_Dinopithecus 1 0 0 - Adds Dinopithecus costume to the player's inventory
GFI Dinopithecus 1 0 0 - Adds standard Dinopithecus trophy to the player's inventory
GFI Dinopithecus_Hard 1 0 0 - Adds alpha Dinopithecus trophy to the player's inventory
GFI Dinopithecus_Medium 1 0 0 - Adds beta Dinopithecus trophy to the player's inventory
GFI Dinopithecus_Easy 1 0 0 - Adds gamma Dinopithecus trophy to the player's inventory
GFI Flag_BossDinopithecus 1 0 0 - Adds Dinopithecus boss flag to player's inventory
GMSummon BossDinopithecus_Character_BP_C - Summons a forcetamed Dinopithecus king
Note: Some cheats might not work properly due to some server restrictions, game version updates, and many other factors, but most of these cheats should work.
