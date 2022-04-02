5 best tames to use against Dinopithecus King in Ark Lost Island

ARK: Survival Evolved introduced the Dinopithecus King on its latest Lost Island. It is the only boss in this DLC. Dinopithecus King is the largest variant of Dinopithecus. It is even larger than Megapithecus. It wears a T-Rex skull helmet and armbands of leaves. Depending on the difficulty level, three varieties of Dinopithecus King are seen in the game: Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

Each variant is different in appearance. Alpha, the strongest variant, wears a red skull helmet. Beta wears a blue one and Gamma wears a green one. Dinopithecus King is equipped with large claws and Amargasaurus spikes.

Combat Technique:

Defeating Dinopithecus King isn’t easy. It can deal 200 melee damage. Its slam attack can easily dismount the player, and its bite attack deals 20% health damage to any dinos. With Amargasaurus claws, it can use all of its usual abilities like freeze, burn, and armor damage. Sometimes, it jumps higher up a cliff and throws grenades. If that is not enough, Dinopithecus King can summon a horde of Dinopithecus attacking the tames, inflicting a 10 second slow debuff. Some of these Dinopithecus minions ride Amargasaurus or fly with Sinomacrops. Amargasaurus lay traps to deal various damages. The flying ones, on the other hand, pelt rocks and grenades.

The best strategy in this boss fight is to clear the minions, then focus on the boss. Like every other ARK boss fight, this one also tries its best to overwhelm the player. Therefore, one must prepare in advance with proper supplies, weapons and most importantly, tames. This article will list the 5 best tames that can be used against the boss in ARK: Lost Island.

Best Tames to Use Against the Dinopithecus King

5. Therizinosaur

Therizinosaur (Image via ark.fandom.com)

Therizinosaurs fight well against any boss. While it might not look like it, but they are nearly as powerful as Rex. With their ranged attacks, Therizinosaurs can damage both mounts and their riders in a single attack, and also use knockback, which is very effective against the Amargasaurus riders.

4. Mantis

Mantis (Image via ark.fandom.com)

Their ability to carry melee weapons, such as swords, makes Mantis a good mount in any fight. With their heavy melee and mid-range attacks, they can potentially deal more damage than Rex. However, players should remain aware of the King's ability to reduce weapon quality to Primitive. Using Rex is a way to avoid this issue because of the higher drag weight.

3. Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus (Image via ark.fandom.com)

A well imprinted Stego can be a good mount for the player. It has really strong dismounting attacks, which will do great against the Amargasaurs. Additionally, Stego itself is completely immune to dismounting attacks. Players can also use a weapon of their choice while riding. Heavy armor is another advantage. In Heavy Plate mode, Stego can even defend against attacks from the Dinopithecus King. However, Stego’s slow mobility could be a problem here, especially after getting even slower with feces attacks.

2. Yutyrannus

Yutyrannus (Image via ark.fandom.com) Rex (Image via ark.fandom.com)

Yutys are useful in any boss fights. They are some of the most dangerous creatures in the game. Their fast movement speed and fear-inducing roar ability make them a must-have in any large-scale battle. If trained, they can develop the ability to reverse the effects of the enemy's battle cry. Yutys also boost damage and resistance to ally tames.

1. Tyrannosaurus

Rex is one of the most powerful predators in ARK. They dominate most parts of the Lost Island map. Possessing great health and damage stats, Rex is essential for battles, both in PvE and PvP. They are massive and aggressive and attack any creature in sight, except other apex predators. In the Lost Island boss battle, Rex is good at both taking and dealing damage to the boss and its minions. If paired with Yuty, using its roar, and a few Daeodons for healing, Dinopithecus King can be easily defeated.

Edited by Mayank Shete