Top 5 ARK: Lost Island caves in 2022

Since its launch on December 21, 2021, ARK: Lost Island has been a huge hit among fans. It was the first community map released with three new creatures, and included a creature chosen by the ARK community. It included new ratholes and caves to build creative bases, beautiful locations to discover, and new boss creatures to fight, like the abominable Dinopithecus King.

Lost Island is the ultimate ARK map, taking the best elements from popular maps such as the Genesis, the Center, Ragnarok, and last but not least, the Island.

Caves are essential for building a strong base to grow and stay clear of enemies (the number of which in ARK is quite large, it goes without saying). This article will provide a list of the top five caves in the ARK: Lost Island map for both beginners and pros.

Best caves in ARK: Lost Island for building base

5. Shipwreck Cave

LAT : 58.8

LON : 72.3

The shipwreck cave is under a cliff near a swampy area in the meadows. Passing through the narrow entrance, the player will be welcomed by a swarm of bats near a huge shipwreck. This is the only shipwreck seen on the Lost Island map. It is a large cave with many passages leading to the main chamber, and there are a few loot drops too. This cave is well-suited to the PvE mode.

4. Waterfall Cave

Waterfall Cave (Image via The Outcasts on YouTube)

LAT : 39.9

LON : 54.8

The waterfall cave is a beautiful cave which is also located near a swamp but its wide entrance makes it a bit vulnerable though. There is only one large room, with a big pillar in the middle of it, and it also has a few metals and crystals, making the cave perfect for beginners. It is great for PvE, and even PvP, with a bit of effort.

3. Redwood Cliff Cave

LAT : 44.6

LON : 41.1

The Redwood Cliff Cave is located on the Redwood cliffside, hidden behind a waterfall. The entrance being in the middle of a cliffside makes this cave harder to access. A passage leads the player into a single, big, well-lit chamber. The body of water inside the cave provides for all farming and breeding needs. Large building space and a sizable area of 6x coverage makes this great for both PvP and PvE.

2. Lava Cave

LAT : 26.6

LON : 70.6

Swarming with Magmasaurs, the Lava Cave is great for a defensive base. Mostly consisting of narrow bridges in pools of lava, it is quite challenging to attack this base. The Lava Cave is where the Artifact of Immune spawns. There are a lot of resources and drops that secure this cave's second spot on the list.

1. Jungle Crouch Cave

LAT : 60.3

LON : 45.8

Even according to many pro gamers and YouTubers, Jungle Crouch Cave is the best cave in ARK: Lost Island DLC. What makes this cave the best? First of all, the narrow entrance is a big advantage, which is hard for a player to pass through without crouching.

After the entrance, the player will be welcomed with not just one or two, but three massive rooms - big enough to even breed Giganotosaurus! The 6x coverage goes way outside the entrance, and there's plenty of space to reinforce the base.

These five caves will serve to build a pretty strong base for both pro players and beginners to the ARK: Lost Island DLC. The vast adventure-filled map of ARK: Lost Island awaits.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee