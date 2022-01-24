Ark Lost Island guide: Where to find the 11 artifacts

In Ark Lost Island, artifacts are unique objects that can be found in caves scattered around the map. These items are located at the end of the cave system and procuring them can often be challenging. Artifacts, in Ark, help in summoning the boss and can also be placed on Artifact Pedestal as a decoration.

Ark Lost Island is a non-canonical community expansion map that is available for free to players. The DLC brings "150 square kilometers of new biomes, new challenges, and mysterious ruins." The map also features three new creatures.

The expansion has 11 artifacts in total and this article will point out the locations for all of them.

Locations of all the artifacts in Ark Lost Island

Although Ark has 21 artifacts in the game, Lost Island features 11 of them. They emit a light that can help players locate them when they are in the vicinity. The Ark Wiki website provides the coordinates of ten of them.

The Explorer Map of Ark Lost Island (Image via Ark Wiki)

According to the map, these locations are as follows:

lat 28.20 lon 39.60 - Artifact of the Clever

lat 26.00 lon 70.10 - Artifact of the Immune

lat 31.50 lon 54.30 - Artifact of the Strong

lat 37.70 lon 29.30 - Artifact of the Pack

lat 38.80 lon 11.30 - Artifact of the Hunter

lat 60.10 lon 44.60 - Artifact of the Massive

lat 60.20 lon 44.30 - Artifact of the Devious

lat 61.00 lon 59.50 - Artifact of the Skylord

lat 58.60 lon 74.80 - Artifact of the Cunning

lat 88.90 lon 82.60 - Artifact of the Brute

The one that is not mentioned here is the Artifact of the Devourer. It is located in an underwater ship ruin at lat 78.5 by lon 20.7.

YouTuber Ninjakiller has also provided the coordinates of the entrance to the respective caves for these artifacts. They are as follows:

lat 27.20 lon 41.20 - Artifact of the Clever

lat 28.60 lon 71.20 - Artifact of the Immune

lat 28.40 lon 54.00 - Artifact of the Strong

lat 35.70 lon 29.90 - Artifact of the Pack

lat 37.71 lon 10.60 - Artifact of the Hunter

lat 62.30 lon 46.20 - Artifact of the Massive

lat 62.30 lon 46.20 - Artifact of the Devious

lat 65.70 lon 59.20 - Artifact of the Skylord

lat 58.90 lon 72.30 - Artifact of the Cunning

lat 87.10 lon 84.60 - Artifact of the Brute

lat 82.10 lon 17.20 (top of water) lat 82.50 lon 16.30 (ship) - Artifact of the Devourer

According to Ark Wiki, other than the Artifact of the Clever, all these artifacts are part of the tribute requirements for the Dinopithecus King - the boss of Ark Lost Island. Despite the expansion receiving a mixed response from the community, Lost Island looks incredibly beautiful with its different biomes and structures.

