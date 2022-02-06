Ark Lost Island guide: How to tame Dinopithecus

In Ark Lost Island, Dinopithecus is an invaluably versatile mount and one of the three new creatures that were introduced in the latest community expansion map. Living during the Pleistocene, the Dinopithecus are large primates closely related to the baboon.

In Lost Island, the boss is a larger Dinopithecus, aptly titled Dinopithecus King.

Creatures in Ark Lost Island drop Element on being slained, and they can also be tamed and utilized as mounts, carrying material, as well as for offensive or defensive maneuvers, breeding, and more.

What players need to do to tame the Dinopithecus in Ark Lost Island

According to Helena Walker, author of the dossier that has entries for various creatures and items in the game, the omnivore primate is "aggressive in large groups, skittish in small groups."

The dossier's entry on Dinopithecus further states:

"[T]hese oversized baboons show a more pack-oriented behavior than I would've expected in their kind. Whole troops will organize around an alpha, and fall apart if that alpha is slain."

"They’re also excellent climbers - I’ve seen them scramble up sheer cliff faces and leap between trees to scavenge for food for their troop. Dinopitheci will bare sharp teeth and toss well-aimed handfuls of their own excrement when provoked. Their feces is what really sets this species apart in they’ve managed to weaponize a parasite in it that disables TEK!"

Dossier information on Dinopithecus (Image via Ark Lost Island)

To tame this oversized baboon, the player needs to follow these steps:

Players can only tame Pack Leaders, which can be identified by its glowing aura.

Equipped with a weapon, like a shotgun, start killing all the other Dinopitheci around the Alpha.

Once all the other creatures are slayed, reduce the Alpha's health to below 85% and start feeding it Exceptional Kibble or Raw Mutton, both will be effective to different degrees. Keep feeding when prompted till the creature is tamed.

Keep an eye out for other Dinopitheci nearby, which can hinder the taming by coming near the Alpha.

To avoid the last reason and also to do it efficiently, players can create a trap with ramps and door frames. Lure the herd up the ramp, into the trap and through the door frames outside. Then, simply shoot those that need to be killed. Check out the above video to understand it better.

Also Read Article Continues below

As mentioned earlier, Dinopithecus fulfills a number of roles for survivors who manage to tame it. Another added bonus is that if players can tame enough of them, they will have a mini-herd that will rally around an Alpha who can direct them. The group fights in numbers and can quickly overwhelm larger creatures in Ark Lost Island.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee