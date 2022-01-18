What is the best way to farm Element in Ark Survival Evolved Lost Island?

In Ark Survival Evolved, Element is a primary ingredient required for the endgame Tek Tier. On the recently released non-canonical map Lost Island, this material's availability is lesser compared to Genesis 2. Element is much rarer on this low Tek map.

In Ark: Survival Evolved, players are thrown into an open-world primitive island of roaming leviathan dinosaurs, which can be killed or tamed and rode, and other prehistoric creatures. The primary goal is to hunt, gather resources, craft items, farm, research technologies, and build sturdy shelters to survive.

Lost Island is Ark's newest official community map that brings three new creatures and new biomes that span 150 square kilometers. This article showcases the various ways to gather Elements for crafting and other requirements.

Different ways to farm Element in Ark Survival Evolved Lost Island

1) Fight the boss

There is no natural way to farm Element on this map. The most obvious way to gather Element is to fight the boss. The Dinopithecus King, the massive Dinopithecus with a skull helmet, will drop a significant amount of Element upon being slain.

The quantity of the drop depends upon the difficulty of the boss fight. For Gamma difficulty, the player will receive 60 Elements. For Beta, they will receive 165 Elements, and for Alpha, they will procure 330 Elements. This is by far the best way to gather a substantial amount of Element in this map.

2) Farm Tek creatures

Another tedious but efficient method of farming the material in Ark Survival Evolved Lost Island is breeding Tek creatures. Killing and harvesting these creatures produces element dust. A thousand element dust can be used to craft Unstable Element, which converts into Element after a spoil timer of two minutes.

For this method, Tek Parasaur and Tek Raptor are the best creatures to be bred, according to BEYPlaysGames, for the time they take to mature and the amount of Element dust they drop.

The Tek Raptors take 1d 13h to mature and drop around 15-30 Element dust when harvested by a chainsaw. The Tek Parasaurs reach maturity in 1d 2h and give an average of 15-23 Element dust.

3) Tame Ferox

Ferox in Ark Survival Evolved (Image via Ark Survival Evolved Wiki)

Also Read Article Continues below

One other method of farming Element dust in Lost Island is taming Ferox, which requires Element. Feroxes can sniff and sense Element dust on the ground, dig it up, and provide it to the player.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha