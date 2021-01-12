Rust is a multiplayer video game that revolves around survival. Players will have to survive till the end and defend themselves from their opponents and dangerous animals.

Rust is, unfortunately, not compatible with Android devices. So, if players liked playing Rust and are looking for more games like it for Android devices, they have come to the right place.

5 best survival games like Rust for Android devices

#1 - ARK: Survival Evolved

Image via ARK: Survival Evolved (YouTube)

Like Rust, this game also revolves around survival. Players will be thrilled to see that they have to survive among dinosaurs. They can also explore various places.

Players can craft their very own weapons for defending themselves. Players can choose the single-player mode or the multiplayer mode, as per their preference.

Download it here.

#2 - Survival Simulator

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

Like Rust, players will have to survive in a hostile land against other players and violent animals. The game offers realistic graphics, which are appreciated by players.

There are a variety of tools and weapons that players can craft. Players will have to face many scary encounters and challenges as the game progresses.

Download it here.

#3 - Game of Survival

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

As the name suggests, this game is all about survival. It is very similar to Rust, but the main difference is that players will have to fight bloodthirsty zombies instead of humans.

Players will have to hunt for weapons and supplies to get themselves prepared for battling enemies. With over one million downloads, this title has 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

#4 - Thrive Island: Survival

Image via GameEdged (YouTube)

In this title, players will have to hunt and explore to survive in an unfriendly environment, just like they did in Rust. This sandbox game offers a huge open-world that players can roam around.

Players will also have to hunt for food and make sure if it is safe to consume. The realistic game mechanics of this title will surely win players over.

Download it here.

#5 - Exile Survival – Craft, build, fight with monsters

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Exile Survival follows a proper storyline, which players will surely find interesting. Players must be mentally prepared as this game also depicts graphic violence like Rust.

Players get the option to hunt for resources and craft their own armors instead of waiting for a drop. This game has intuitive touch controls and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

