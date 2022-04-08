Top 5 PvE Base Locations in ARK: Lost Island

ARK: Lost Island is all about fighting natural calamities, dinosaurs, and dangerous creatures. To do that, the player also needs to select the perfect base location to build a strong shelter to stay. The base will be the place where players will breed their dinos, store essential materials, and decorate and show off their collectible items.

Choosing a useful shelter location depending on the player's needs can be a tough job. One has to consider the materials they can farm nearby, the dangerous wild creatures that will spawn in that location. Also, the geographical landscapes, how secured shelter can be built in that location, which dinos can be bred easily, etc. The top 5 base locations on Lost Island are provided in this article to ease the hectic task of finding one.

5 best base locations in ARK: Lost Island

1. Jungle Crouch Cave:

LAT : 60.3

LON : 45.8

Jungle Crouch Cave is one of the best building locations in ARK: Lost Island DLC. Crouch cave got its name from the narrow entrance, which even a player can't pass through without crouching. After passing through the entrance, the player will be welcomed with not just one or two, but three massive rooms - big enough to even breed Giganotosaurus! The 6x coverage goes way outside the entrance, and there's plenty of space to reinforce the base.

2. Redwood Castle Island:

LAT: 42.1

LON: 53.8

It is a pretty big island with the ruins of a castle. Lots of resources are available and rare flowers grow here. The Redwood Waterfall Cave is also nearby. Since it is in the middle of the map, other parts are easily accessible from the location. The Redwood Castle can be reconstructed completely, making it an aesthetically pleasing secure base with lots of areas to build. Alternatively, the player can directly take over one of the castle towers and turn it into a base.

3. Aztec Ruins:

LAT: 20.9

LON: 43.2

Aztec ruins and Mayan ruins are located in the top-center of the map, in a jungle. The area is filled with buildings resembling the ones from the Mayan and Aztec civilizations. It is a vast area with beautiful landscapes and natural resources, perfect for PvE. The area consists of a few small rooms, two big pyramid-like structures, and a tower, all of which allow building inside or around. There's a river nearby, which is deep enough for some water tames. The river banks are full of beaver dams. On the east side of the base there is a mountain, where plenty of metals can be found.

4. Cliffside Castle:

LAT: 73.0

LON: 39.3

Cliffside Castle is located on the edge of a cliff in the bottom left part of the map. The best feature of the area is that it spawns metal right outside the castle. Inside, there's a hall and stairs that go up to the rooftop that can be built throughout the whole area. There are two towers that can be great viewing points. Argentavis and Sinomacrops spawn here, which are great tames especially if you live beside a cliff. It is a great starter base.

5. Volcano Biome:

LAT: 28.5

LON: 64.0

Famous ARK YouTuber, Teachers Game Too, claimed that the volcano biome is the most useful part of ARK: Lost Island map. The Volcano Biome is located at the top right part of the map. There's a large active volcano in the middle of the area and all the resources and creatures spawn around it. Wyvern cave also exists here and is the richest part of the zone. Rex, Alpha Rex, and Basilisks spawn at the Wyvern Cave. If one can clear the Wyvern nests, they can also get a hold of all the resources found here as it has tons of sulfur, metal, and crystal. One can get loads of oil from the oil fields in this biome. The lava cave is also located in this area, which spawns The Artifact of Immune.

Edited by Mayank Shete