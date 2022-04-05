Top 3 ways to collect cementing paste in ARK: Lost Island

Cementing paste is an essential crafting material in ARK: Lost Island. From turrets to elevated platforms, nothing can be built without cementing paste. Because of its worth, many tribes use this paste as their primary currency.

There are various ways to get cementing paste. Normally, one can craft this paste with Chitin, Keratin, and Stone on a chemistry bench or mortar pestle. But here are three of the easiest and most effective ways to get a lot of paste.

Best ways to get cementing paste in ARK: Lost Island

3) Using Beelzebufo

Beelzebufo (Image via ark.fandom.com)

Using Beelzebufos, one can farm a lot of cement paste in ARK: Lost Island. One has to take Beelzebufo to the nearest jungle, redwood, or swamp and have it chomp down a few Meganeuras and Titanomyrmas.

When attacking their corpse with the main attack, they turn into the paste. It is a great way to farm a lot of paste with a well-tamed Beelzebufo. The Artifact of the Immune cave is always a good place for bug-hunting, as it spawns a lot of insects.

2) Using Achatina

Achatina (Image via ark.fandom.com)

Achatinas produce Achatina paste, which is a complementary ingredient for cementing paste. An Achatina makes one Achatina paste per minute. And it can hold 100 Achatina pastes in their inventory. As long as one has enough sweet veggie cakes, farming Achatina paste is very easy.

The best place to find Achatinas are the small islands in the bottom right portion of the ARK: Lost Island map. One can make Achatina paste farms using Gachas, which keeps up the supply of Achatina paste for a long time.

3) Scavenging Beaver dams

Castroides (Image via ark.fandom.com)

Looting giant beaver dams is the best way to get cementing paste in ARK: Lost Island. Giant beaver dams are structures made by wild Castroides or beavers. It contains various loots like rare mushrooms, rare flowers, silica pearls, woods, and cement paste.

While looting the dam, nearby Castroides get hostile. After looting everything, the beaver dam gets destroyed. It is recommended to do so, as it speeds up the process of beaver dam spawning. One must try looting the dams without killing the beavers, as they might not spawn again.

Enter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionEnter captionBeaver dam locations on Lost Island (Image via ark.fandom.com)

There are three main beaver dam spawning locations in the ARK: Lost Island map. The first location is at the bottom right part of the map, where the rivers meet at sea, and three little islands can be seen (62, 66 approx). The second place is a lake near the snow castle at the bottom of the waterfalls (32, 32 approx).

Finally, the best place to find giant beaver dams is near the Monkey Temple, on the lake beneath the twin waterfalls (23, 39 approx). One can use a raft to easily access these locations without getting attacked by Castroides.

