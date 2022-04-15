How to tame Parasaur in Ark Lost Island

Ark Lost Island is one of the most popular survival games. It takes the player on a journey through an island from the Jurassic period. It goes without saying that surviving in Ark Lost Island is not easy. Players are put to the test of their strength and intelligence.

Taming creatures, gathering resources, building bases, and crafting items are some of the basic jobs that need to be done in order to survive. Here, proper tames are needed for everything from farming resources to fighting dangerous creatures. Parasaurolophus amphibio, or Parasaur in short, is one such useful tame.

Here is the complete guide to taming a Parasaur on Lost Island.

How to tame Parasaurs on Ark Lost Island

Parasaur, Ark Lost Island (Image via Ark Fandom)

Parasaurs are very acquiescent creatures and will not fight back when attacked or even if their egg is taken. They can be found throughout the entire map. These runners are easily noticeable with a bunch of feathers on their backhead. Parasaurs are to be approached with caution, because once they are startled, they send a distress call to the surrounding area and alert all the other creatures.

Parasaurs are also called "Poor Man's Iguanodon" as they serve the same purpose of transportation as the Iguanodons. However, they can be tamed at a much earlier stage in the game.

In terms of usability, Parasaurs are very underrated creatures. They serve well as a mid-range transport for their fast movement speed. However, they cannot protect themselves or their owners in any situation. Smaller creatures, however, are easily frightened by the horn of Parasaurs.

Along with great mounts, Parasaurs are great environmental sensors. When placed in "turret mode," they detect and alert their owners of any hostile creatures or players. This allows the player to create a large detection network around the entire base.

Now, to tame a Parasaur, one must collect a lot of Narcoberries and Mejoberries and then approach a low-level Parasaur. They can be seen almost anywhere on the Ark Lost Island map. Players must also be at least level 9 before taming the creature.

When it is time to knock out/stun the Parasaur, players must follow an important tip: they must knock the Parasaur out using fists only, as using any weapon (except a wooden club club called Bola) might kill it. As Parasaurs are fast runners, knocking them down while punching is a hectic job. The easiest way to do this is to run and trap them in rocks, which can then easily be knocked down.

Once the Parasaur is passed out, one must put the Narcoberries and Mejoberries in the inventory. Then remotely feed it Narcoberries to keep its torpor level high.

Tamed Parasaur in Ark Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is recommended to keep the torpor level above 50%. One can also use other kinds of berries instead of Mejoberries, but they affect the tame percentage.

It will take a pretty long time and lots of berries for the Parasaur to get up. Until then, players have to keep their eyes open for any carnivores, otherwise the weak, defenseless Parasaur might get killed. Once the dino is recovered, it'll be tamed and one can name it as they want.

Before taming a Parasaur, one must also have a Parasaur saddle. Saddle Engram can be unlocked at level 10. It takes 80 hides, 50 fibers and 15 wood to craft a Parasaur saddle.

