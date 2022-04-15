How to get sand in ARK Lost Island

ARK Lost Island is a popular survival game, and just like the others, it is all about collecting resources, building bases and weapons, and fighting with nature and its dangerous creatures. The game is taken to a whole other level with the addition of prehistoric creatures and dinosaurs. These fierce creatures add several more challenging aspects to the game.

Sand is one of the most valuable resources in ARK Lost Island. It can be used to craft clay, boomerang, mirror, Tek crop plot, etc., using a mortar and pestle, chemistry bench, or Equus saddle.

Mining sand in ARK Lost Island

In ARK Lost Island, sand can be mined from sand rock, found almost throughout the entire desert biome south of the map. Here are some of the most efficient ways to mine sand:

9) Whip

Whip (Image via Sportskeeda)

In ARK Lost Island, whips are very useful weapons and tools. They can stun animals for three seconds, dismount a player from their mount, force tames to walk a few steps when overloaded, etc. Whips can also be used to harvest stones, sand, and resources from plants. But they are the most inefficient tool to harvest sand and are therefore not recommended.

Whip gfi code: cheat gfi whip 1 0 0

8) Stone hatchet

Stone hatchet (Image via Sportskeeda)

A stone hatchet is a primitive version of a metal hatchet. It is primarily used to harvest skins from corpses, wood from trees, and stone from rocks. Unlike stone picks, players are required to learn how to craft stone hatchets from engram.

Stone hatchet gfi code: cheat gfi stonehatchet 1 0 0

7) Stone pick

Stone pick (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stone picks mainly harvest raw meat from corpses, thatch from trees, and flint from rocks. It is one of the first usable tools in the game, and players don't need to learn it from engram. It is the third most efficient tool to harvest sand from sand rocks.

Stone pick gfi code: cheat gfi stonepick 1 0 0

6) Metal pick

Metal pick (Image via Sportskeeda)

Metal pick is the advanced metal version of the stone pick. It can gather more resources faster and is the second-best tool to gather sand from sand rock.

Metal pick gfi code: cheat gfi metalpick 1 0 0

5) Metal hatchet

Metal hatchet (Image via Sportskeeda)

Metal hatchets are much sharper than stone hatchets. It is used to harvest skins from corpses, wood from trees, and stone from rocks. Metal hatchets are the best tool to mine sand from sand rocks.

Metal hatchet gfi code: cheat gfi metalhatchet 1 0 0

4) Mantis

Mantis is a highly efficient gathering tame. Its claws enable it to grip into tools and melee weapons. Mantis are highly aggressive and attack any small to medium-sized creatures in their sight. In ARK Lost Island, Mantis usually spawns in the desert biome (40, 50). One can put a hatchet in its tool slot and gather a lot of sand.

3) Beacon loot crates

Green beacon loot crate (Image via Sportskeeda)

Beacon loot crates are a great way to get a lot of resources in ARK Lost Island. They spawn at several locations throughout the entire island. One can see a colored beacon in the sky, notifying the location of these loot crates to nearby players.

There are six types of color-coded crates depending on the required level to open them: white, green, blue, purple, yellow, and red. Sand can be found in white and green beacon loot crates. Also, white and green require a minimum of 3 and 15 levels to open. These beacons are mostly found in the northern and western parts of the ARK Lost Island map.

2) Rock elemental

Rock Elementals are solitary creatures. They can mostly be seen in the middle part of the desert biome (96, 70). Rock Elementals are fantasy creatures closely resembling the Golem of Prague. These golems usually attack anybody who enters their area but also have a slow movement speed.

Tamed Rock Elementals are great at breaking sandstone, collecting sand, and carrying it.

1) Doedicurus

Doedicurus custosaxum is one of the island's most gentle and passive herbivores. They are useful worker dinos. Doedis are great at picking up rocks and sand. Farming sand using tamed Doedicurus is the best way to get sand in ARK Lost Island. Once a hatchet is equipped in its tool slot, Doedis will start gathering rocks and stones autonomously.

Sand has a high weight count of 50 units per stack. Hence, it is recommended to level up the players' weight or to keep a high-capacity dino like Doedicurus to carry sand. If possible, having an Equus or Unicorn will be very helpful as both of them reduce the weight of sand by 80% when in their inventory.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

