ARK: Lost Island Explorer Map - Locations of caves, artifacts, and beacons

ARK: Lost Island has become one of the most popular survival games of 2022. New map to explore, new creatures to tame, new bosses to fight. Lost Island became an instant fan favorite.

If played strategically, one can get a huge amount of resources and stats boost throughout the game. Loots and drops make the gameplay even easier.

The map of ARK: Lost Island is also very significant. It packs the best of some previous DLCs, including The Island, Genesis, Scorched Earth, and more. If one can explore these different biomes and scavenge the drops, utilize the caves, artifacts and resources, they will defeat the Alpha Dinopithecus King in no time. Here are the locations of the best caves, artifacts, and beacons in ARK: Lost Island.

A detailed look at ARK: Lost Island's Explorer Map

1) Caves

Caves are an inseparable part of ARK: Lost Island. One must explore the caves for drops, loots, artifacts, and most importantly to build indomitable bases. There are about 17 caves in total, on the Lost Island map. 14 on the main island and 3 on the Scorched Earth biome. A few of the best caves to explore are,

Shipwreck Cave - 58.8, 72.3

Waterfall Cave - 39.9, 54.8

Redwood Cliff Cave - 44.6, 41.1

Lava Cave - 26.6, 70.6

Jungle Crouch Cave - 60.3, 45.8

All of these caves have lots and enough space with 6x coverage to make a strong base. The Lava Cave even holds the Artifact of Immune.

2) Artifacts

Artifacts are stone sculptures that are needed to spawn the boss and to be decorated on artifact pedestals. Finding all the artifacts can be a challenging job.

In Lost Island, there are eleven artifacts. Ten of them are hidden inside caves and one under the sea. Apart from the Artifact of Clever, all the other artifacts are tribute items for the Dinopithecus King boss. Here are the locations to the entrance of the caves of all the artifacts.

Artifact of the Cunning - 58.90, 72.30

Artifact of the Strong - 28.40, 54.00

Artifact of the Massive - 62.30, 46.20

Artifact of the Brute - 87.10, 84.60

Artifact of the Devourer - 82.10, 17.20

Artifact of the Pack - 35.70, 29.90

Artifact of the Clever - 27.20, 41.20

Artifact of the Immune - 28.60, 71.20

Artifact of the Devious - 62.30, 46.20

Artifact of the Skylord - 65.70, 59.20

Artifact of the Hunter - 37.71, 10.60

3) Beacon loot crates

Beacon loot crates are a great way to level up and get a lot of great resources easily, at any level of the game. A beacon is a color beam that notifies the locations of the drops. There are six kinds of loot crates in ARK: Lost Island.

White beacon

The minimum level requirement to open this crate is 3. These normally contain low-level equipment, weapons, clothes, food and resources. White beacons can be seen mostly spawning densely on the northwest side of the map.

Green beacon

The minimum level requirement to open this crate is 15. They normally contain saddles, ghillie suits, metal equipment, compasses, crossbows, etc. Green beacons can mostly be seen spawning densely in the extreme northern and western parts of the map.

Blue beacon

The minimum level requirement to open this crate is 25. They normally contain saddles, hide armor, stone equipment, parachutes, paintbrushes, bows, mortar and pestle, etc. Blue beacons are the most available ones on the map, and they can be seen spawning throughout the entire ARK: Lost Island map.

Purple beacon

The minimum level requirement to open this crate is 35. They normally contain saddles, ghillie suits, chitin armor, metal equipment, flashlight attachments, fabricators, etc. Purple beacons can mostly be seen spawning densely in the snowy biome of ARK: Lost Island.

Yellow beacon

The minimum level requirement to open this crate is 45. They normally contain mid-level loot like saddles, flak, chitin armor, advanced weapons, ghillie suits, metal equipment, etc. Yellow beacons can mostly be seen spawning densely in the extreme northern and extreme southern parts of the ARK: Lost Island map.

Red beacon

The minimum level requirement to open this crate is 60. They normally contain high-level loot like even more saddles, flak, chitin armor, advanced weapons, turrets, ghillie suits, metal equipment, etc. Red beacons can mostly be seen spawning densely in the extreme northern and extreme southern parts of the map.

