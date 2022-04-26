How to tame Yutyrannus on ARK: Lost Island in 2022

ARK: Lost Island is currently one of the most famous survival games. It is playable on PC and various consoles like Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia.

There are two different play modes, PvE (player vs environment), where players must fight the natural calamities and dangerous wild creatures. On the other hand, the PvP (player vs player mode) adds all the challenges of the PvE mode, but players should also fight other players.

Be it PvE or PvP mode, in ARK: Lost Island, taming creatures and using them is essential. From the very beginning to the end, players should tame different creatures and utilize them to carry goods, transportation, or just as a weapon.

This article deals with the easiest taming methods for one of Lost Island's apex predators, Yutyrannus.

Taming Yutyrannus on ARK: Lost Island

Yutyrannus Saevus, meaning "Savage Feathered Tyrant," is believed to be closely related to Rex. These apex predators will attack anything and everything in their sight, except Carnotaurus in their packs.

In ARK: Lost Island, Yutyrannus can be found mainly in the Corsair Peaks area (45, 40 approx.) This fear-striking dinosaur is distinguished by its long head, a low ridge across its snout, and a pair of horns above its eyes.

Yutyrannus is a very useful tame, and any battling tribe, even PvE players, must have one. The dinosaur's fear-inducing roar terrifies enemy creatures, even when mounted by players, except for a few strong creatures. It helps ally troops by increasing their damage stat by 25% and reducing their incoming damage by 20%, making it a great mount in battles and boss battles.

Aside from the battle mount, Yutyrannus is also great for gathering feces, hunting, extraordinary kibble production, etc.

Foods required for taming

To tame a Yutyrannus in ARK: Lost Island, the foods that work best are (from the most to least effective): extraordinary kibble, raw mutton, raw prime meat, cooked lamb chop, raw prime fish meat, and cooked prime meat.

Here is a table with the approximate time and food required to tame a Level 150 Yutyrannus at the default taming rate:

Food Extraordinary kibble Raw mutton Raw prime meat Cooked lamb chop Time 1:08 hrs. 1:22 hrs. 1:42 hrs. 2:31 hrs. Quantity 20 41 51 76

How to knock down a Yutyrannus

Knocking down a Yutyrannus isn't an easy job. They always have a pack of buffed Carnotaurus around them, and their roar causes any nearby creatures to flee. Yutyrannus can also buff up nearby wild creatures to attack players.

There are only a few chances of Yutyrannus spawning without Carnotaurus. Players must get rid of the Carnotaurus first as they will fight for the Yutyrannus. Once the Yutyrannus starts losing health, they'll turn against it. The weapon of choice is a longneck rifle and tranquilizer darts.

In ARK: Lost Island, Yutyrannus spawn in the Corsair Peaks, a mountain area. Using a bit of experience and luck, one can trap the Yutyrannus in a hole and shoot from a distance. This will make the taming process much easier.

If players are not lucky enough to trap the Yutyrannus in a hole, the other way to knock it down is by using flying tames. With another tribemate, players can use a well-upgraded platformed Quetzal to knock down a Yutyrannus. One will shoot while the other steers the bird. Another option is using a Griffin, which allows both players to shoot. But once the Yutyrannus starts using its fear-inducing roar, all the mentioned flying tames will automatically flee, which can be quite annoying.

At last, the best way to knock down a Yutyrannus is by using a trap. A typical Yutyrannus trap requires 3 walls tall guarding on a 3x3 stone base with a ramp from outside leading into the trap and a door on the other side for players to flee. After making the Yutyrannus aggro, players must lure it into the trap and then start pelting it with tranq darts until it becomes unconscious.

Once the Yutyrannus is knocked down, players must protect it from other wild creatures and provide enough food and narcotics (if needed) to maintain its torpidity level. Taming a Yutyrannus in ARK: Lost Island is no rocket science, only if done properly.

