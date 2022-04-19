How to tame Giganotosaurus on ARK: Lost Island in 2022

ARK: Lost Island is a game that takes the player into a survival adventure in the the Jurassic age. It is the first ARK: Survival Evolved map to feature three new creatures chosen by the ARK community.

Depending on a few tips and tricks, this DLC can be hard as hell or very easy to play. The game has PvE or Player vs. Environment mode, where they only have to fight natural adversities and ferocious creatures.

In the PvP or Player vs. Player mode, with all the other factors of the PvE mode, players also have to fight other players in order to survive. Now, tames are essential in ARK: Lost Island for obvious purposes. One can't even think about surviving ARK without tames, from their first Dodo to high-level Rex and Gigas. This article deals with the easiest ways to tame a Giganotosaurus in ARK: Lost Island.

A guide to taming Giganotosaurus in ARK: Lost Island

Giganotosaurus furiosa is one of the island's largest dinosaurs. It is even larger than Rex or Spino. These gigantic predators fear nothing and being run over by them means a certain death for all players. Two of the best spots to find Giga in the ARK: Lost Island map are 36,28 and 45, 69.

Giga mostly comes in a red and gray color scheme, it is easily recognizable from its gigantic size, and doesn't have any armor in its body except for the small spikes on its head.

A Giganotosaurus can be a very risky tame. Even after being tamed, when enraged, they can throw their rider off the mount and even kill other tames. Still, due to its sheer size and majestic presence on the battlefield, many tribes in ARK: Lost Island take the risk of taming it.

Foods needed for taming

Giganotosaurus art, ARK: Lost Island (Image via ARK Fandom)

When taming a Giganotosaurus, the foods that work best, from the most to least effective order are: exceptional kibble, raw mutton, raw prime meat, raw prime fish meat, cooked lamb chop, and cooked prime meat. Here is a table with the approximate time and food needed to tame a level 150 Giganotosaurus:

Cooked prime meat Raw prime meat Exceptional kibble Time 3:38 hrs. 1:50 hrs. 45:34 mins. Quantity 97 49 19

Hence, exceptional kibbles are the best food to tame Giganotosaurus. The consumption of narcotics in this process is 450 per hour.

How to knockdown a Giganotosaurus

Giganotosaurus, ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the preparation process of taming a Giganotosauraus creature, players must keep a few things in mind. Crafting the Giga saddle will unlock the shock tranquilizer darts which deal a massive amount of damage. Players must use these darts to knockdown a Giga, as they have unmatched resistance.

Knocking down a max level Giganotosaurus can take up to 250 shocking tranquilizer darts. When attempting solo, players also need more than one high-damage long-neck rifles, in case the first one breaks. Now, there are a few ways to knockdown a Giga:

The first option being to fire at a Giga from a high altitude, using a Griffin. With a partner, there are also other options like a platformed Quetzal or a Tapejara which allow two riders, and the passenger to fire weapons.

Tamed Giganotosaurus, ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second option is to fight Gigas using a cliff or at least a 10 pillars tall platform. Players must use metal pillars as Gigas can damage stone. This method is not the best one. Due to its AI design, wild Gigas run away if they cannot reach the players. But once players climb down and try to chase it, Gigas start running after them again.

The last and most reliable method is to build Giga traps. If players do not want to waste a lot of resources, they can make a stone trap using 4x4 and 3-walls tall room with a ramp on one side and a gate on the other. But due to their ability to break stone structures, this might not be a reliable trap. Players are recommended to wait and collect enough metals to build a multipurpose metal trap, out of several metal gateways and a single metal behemoth gate. The rest is the same old technique of luring the Giga in, closing the gate, and shooting shocking tranq darts from outside.

Using the knowledge of the Giganotosaurus and the methods listed above, players will find it easier to tame the biggest dinosaurs in ARK: Lost Island.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan