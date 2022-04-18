5 best starting zones in ARK: Lost Island in 2022

The widespread map of ARK: Lost Island is full of both opportunities and challenges. At the beginning of each game, players spawn into a specific zone of the vast map with more adversities than advantages.

Some of their primary tasks include collecting resources, taming creatures, building bases, fightinght dinosaurs and more. Currently, there are some in-game boosts like beacon loot crates and loot drops that ease the task of survival.

But pro survivors also use many tips, tricks, and tactics to make the survival process much easier. When starting a new map, players are given the option to choose their first spawning zone. Currently, there are 17 spawn zones in ARK: Lost Island. To ease the hectic task of choosing one, here are the top 5 starting zones in the game.

Top 5 starting zones in ARK: Lost Island include Kesler Beach, Gloom Point Coast, and more

1) Kesler Beach (Easy)

Keslar Beach in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are also various taming oppertunities like Trikes, Ovis, Broncho, Parasaurs, and more. But without leveling up, one must not go too deep into the Kesler Plains, as some dangerous dinosaurs, including Rex, spawn there.

2) Tumash Bay (Easy)

Tumash Bay in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tumash Bay is located on the extreme northwest side of the map. It is a beach on the Tumash Sea. Tumash Point, Tumash Beach, Tumash Jungle, and Hildan Crest are located nearby.

This is a decent, safe starting point with a lot of wood and rocks nearby. Dodos and Carbonemys spawn in this location.

3) Gloom Point Coast (Medium)

Gloom Point Coast in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gloom Point Coast is located on the extreme south side of the map near the green obelisk. This beach is where the Boskar River meets the Lost Sea. Some of the nearby areas are Gloom Point, Gloomy Pass, Gloom Grove, and Boskar Meadows.

One can randomly spawn on the east or west side of the Boskar River, east side being the better one. The river is a great source of sillica pearls and the bank is full of beaver dams. Around 61.1, 65.8 is a great spot to start, with a bunch of low-level possible tames and, most importantly, metal rocks.

4) Scutter's Inlet (Easy)

Scutter's Inlet in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cutter's Inlet is located on the extreme west side of the map. This beach is on the Tumash Sea. Nearby areas include Tumash Jungle, Tumash Teeth, and Kesler Inlet. This is by far one of the safest areas to spawn and level up. If one stays near the bay area, nothing dangerous spawns here.

All the primary resources, including metal rocks, can be seen. There is also a cave at 34.4, 15.0 with various advanced resources like obsidian and crystals. There are also tons of dung beetles and scorpions in the cave, which make for easy chitin resources.

5) Sunset Beach (Medium)

Sunset Beach in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sunset Beach is located on the extreme southeast side of the map, on the shore of a sea by the same name. It is surrounded by Sunset Ridge, Sunset Grotto, and the Valley of the Sun.

One might be a little finicky because of it being a desert area. But it is packed with all the resources, including an abundance of metal and sillica pearls. Since it is in the desert biome, this spot is also free of other players in PvP mode. Various low-level creatures roam around the area, which makes taming them a bit more easy.

