5 best servers for ARK: Lost Island

ARK: Lost Island has been one of the most popular survival games. It takes the best out of all the previous maps like The Genesis, Ragnarok, and especially The Island.

Launched on December 21, 2021, this was the first ARK community map to feature three new creatures and one chosen by the fans. Packed with stunning landscapes, dangerous animals, and tons of resources, this map has become a fan favorite in no time.

This game has two modes. Users can play single player, or when playing alone becomes boring, they can join multiplayer. The latter also has two different modes.

First, gamers can join a PvP server, i.e., player vs player, where they have to fight against the natural elements, creatures, and the other players. If not, players can head to a PvE server, where it's player vs environment.

Every player only has to fight against the natural elements and the creatures.

Note: This is an unranked list.

Five enjoyable ARK: Lost Island Steam servers

1) Ghost Division

Address: 94.130.132.32:27036

Hostname: Ghost Division - Lost Island - XPx2 Tx3 Bx10 - (v344.8)

Location: EU

Type: PvE

Discord: https://discord.gg/9SF2s9T

XP 2x

Harvesting 2x

Taming 3x

Breeding 10x

Ghost Division is a great server, running from 2015. They are determined to provide the best service to gamers. Each server is rigged with OCed i7 8700k, 64GB DDR4 RAM, and 2x480GB NVMe SSDs.

Each machine runs on a maximum of five servers. Ghost Division servers are DDoS protected, and all of them are multilingual. They have a pretty hefty collection of mods.

Ghost Division provides 24/7 support to all players. They have an active Discord channel and forum on their website. Overall, it's a pretty good server with a big community.

2) ARK Forever

Address: 172.96.172.88:28017

Hostname: ArkForever.com-Lost Island-No Wipe-PVP-ORP - (v344.8)

Location: US

Type: PvP

Discord: https://discord.gg/uV6c3n6

XP 1.5x

Harvesting 3x

Taming 5x

Breeding 10x

ARK Forever is a pretty famous ARK server. They claim themselves as "just an average group of guys looking to create something fun and special."

The server tries to provide every user with the gaming experience they deserve. It is a no-wipe server with a new player protection system.

They also have a pretty responsive support team, as ARK Forever servers are backed up every 30 mins. They also have some added mods, and further details will be provided on their website.

3) Ethereal Dominion

Address: ark.ethdom.com:27009

Hostname: Ethereal Dominion - PvE - Lost Island - (v344.8)

Location: US

Type: PvE

Discord: https://discord.gg/YZBj4W3

XP 7x

Harvesting 7x

Taming 10x

Breeding 10x

Ethereal Dominion is another great ARK server established in 2021, which gained popularity fast enough. They have an in-game store and voting system enabled. Creatures and structures decay in 15 days for normal players and 30 days for sponsors.

They also have an active helpline that has protection against cheaters and hackers. Further details can be found on their website.

4) Force of Gaming

Address: 95.156.230.104:28160

95.156.230.159:28560

Hostname: [FoG] PVE Cluster - Lost Island - (v344.8)

[FoG] PVP Cluster -Wiped 25.02.22- Lost Island - (v344.8)

Location: DE

Type: PvE and PvP

Discord: https://discord.gg/Nhwp4cUC6F

Harvest x5

Taming x5

Breeding x5

Hatching x10

Force of Gaming is an ARK server with a large community. Although FoG is from Germany, it's a multilingual server and provides 2x more weight for players.

Shop points, items shop, free starter kits, starter dinos, and crosschat are available. Users also learn about engrams automatically while reaching the required level. Their website can be visited for more info.

5) Arkkovia

Address: weide-2.arkkovia.de:27085

Hostname: [GER-PVE] Arkkovia.de - (v344.8)

Location: DE

Type: PvE

Discord: https://discord.gg/7wxgyxp

XP 2x

Harvesting 2x

Taming 3x

Breeding 10x

Arkkovia is another German server that provides all the maps, including ARK: Lost Island. The server is run by high spec machines with gigabit internet, a high-performance processor, 128 GB RAM, and an NVMe2 raid drive.

Each machine runs only three servers. Arkkovia has main clusters and RP servers, featuring crosschat, shops, auction houses, dino trackers, loot rescues, and many other exciting features. For more info, here is their website.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer