ARK Fjordur is the twelfth and latest official DLC in the popular survival sandbox game, ARK: Survival Evolved. This new official DLC map carries the essence of Norse mythology, with places like Asgard, Jotunheim, and creatures like Skoll and Hati.

There are different game modes depending on different difficulties. Players can have a chill, laid-back experience in the Easy mode or experience the most challenging aspects of a survival game in the Hardcore mode.

ARK Fjordur is the only DLC map in the series with Lord of the Rings references, including Helm's Deep and Mines of Moria. From dense forests, deep seas, and snowy mountain peaks to ancient ruins, medieval castles, unnamed rivers, and hollow caves, every element of the game carries the essence of Norse mythology.

To survive in the game, players must build bases, join tribes, collect resources, scavenge, farm, hunt, tame creatures, craft weapons and tools, meet their basic needs, cope with extreme weather, and fight dangerous dinos. Sulfur is one of the most important resources in the game. It is a bright yellow-colored mineral that can be used for various purposes.

So, here is some basic information about sulfur and the best location on the Fjordur map to collect it.

Best sulfur spawn location in ARK Fjordur

Sulfur is a non-refinable, non-combustible, renewable, and uncommon resource in ARK Fjordur. Sulfur can be harvested by killing Rock Elemental, Wyvern, or Magmasaur. The most to least efficient tools and tames to collect sulfur are Phoenix, Ankylosaurus, Mantis, Excavation Rig (Genesis), Metal Pick, and Stone Pick. Sulfur can be mined from small yellow rocks, typically found high in the mountains.

Sulfur was first introduced in the Scorched Earth DLC. It is required to craft Flamethrower, Preserving Salt, and Propellant. Players can also use it to tame Rock Elemental. Tamed Phoenix eats sulfur as its primary food. Sulfur can also be utilized as baby food for baby Magmasaur instead of Ambergris.

ARK Fjordur has a huge sulfur deposit on the volcanic island of Balheimr. This is the best location to mine sulfur in the game; the coordinates are 74.3, 88.7. Reaching this location, players will see a vast area full of yellow rocks surrounding the lake. Players are advised to wear a gas mask before entering the area as it is filled with toxic fumes.

This area is also pretty hot, so players should do their job quickly and leave the area as soon as possible. Here, players must find small bronze-colored rocks spread throughout the entire area. Mining those rocks will give them sulfur. In ARK Fjordur, Studio Wildcard has made this sulfur deposit look as realistic as possible.

In real life, sulfur is also found near volcanic vents and openings, where it gets refined from streams of hot gasses. Such a high risk in mining this mineral earned it the name "Devil's Gold." And even in the game, if players don't take extreme precautions, they'll surely understand why.

