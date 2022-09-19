5 best obsidian spawn locations in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is a survival sandbox video game with a dedicated playerbase. Fjordur's map is filled with dangerous dinos, extreme weather, and rough terrain. This is the 12th official DLC in the ARK: Survival Evolved series. With its lush green forests, deep seas, hollow caves, and snowy mountain peaks, ARK Fjordur embodies the true essence of Norse mythology.

To survive in the game, players are required to farm, tame and breed creatures, craft items and weapons, build bases, scavenge, collect resources, fight dangerous dinosaurs, and face extreme weather conditions. This article will cover some of the areas where players can find obsidian in the game.

GPS coordinates to find obsidian in ARK Fjordur

Obsidian is an uncommon, non-refinable, non-combustible, renewable resource in ARK Fjordur. It weighs 1.0 units per piece and can be stacked up to 100 pieces. The six most efficient tames and tools to mine obsidian are Ankylosaurus, Magmasaur, Phoenix, Excavation Rig, Mantis, and Metal Pick.

Dunkleosteus offers 75% weight reduction while carrying obsidian in its inventory. Argys and Ravagers both have 50% weight reduction while carrying obsidian in their inventories.

Obsidian is necessary to craft polymer and other advanced items like Arthropluera Saddle, Artifact Pedestal, Camera, Cannon Ball, Chain Bola, Electronic Binoculars, Handcuffs, Harpoon Launcher, Lance, Magnifying Glass, Mirror, Geopolymer Cement, Iron Skillet, Motorboat, Obsidian Arrow, Obsidian Pickaxe, Obsidian Spear, Pliers, Polymer, Scissors, and Snowman.

1) Balheimr

The volcanic island of Balheimr is the best place on the ARK Fjordur map to get obsidian. This island is located on the bottom right of the Fjordur map. Players have to reach the island and look for lava flows. They will notice obsidian nodes scattered around almost every lava flow. The entire island has a total of thirty to forty obsidian nodes.

2) 63.9, 17.9

This area is located on the north side of the Vardiland continent on the ARK Fjordur map. At the foot of the rocky mountain area, players will find a lot of obsidian nodes scattered haphazardly. The GPS coordinates are 63.9, 17.9. Players will find ten to fifteen nodes in this location.

3) 05.1, 30.1

This area is located in the snowy mountains that are in the far north of Vannaland on the ARK Fjordur map. The GPS coordinates are 05.1, 30.1. Upon reaching the location, players will see a lot of obsidian nodes in the area. The nodes will be covered in snow, so players will have to stay sharp. Around eight to ten nodes spawn in this area.

4) 21.5, 32.0

This area is located where the snowy mountain biome meets the autumn biome in the middle of Vannaland on the ARK Fjordur map. The GPS coordinates are 21.5, 32.0. Again, players have to look thoroughly to find the black obsidian nodes hidden under thick layers of snow. About ten to fifteen nodes spawn in this location.

5) 25.6, 44.2

This area is located right in the middle of Vannaland on the ARK Fjordur map, at the area where the rocky mountains biome meets the autumn biome. The GPS coordinates are 25.6, 44.2. Upon reaching the location, players will immediately notice the shining black and densely spawned obsidian nodes. They will get around eight to twelve obsidian nodes in this location.

