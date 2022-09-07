ARK Fjordur is one of the most popular ARK Survival Evolved maps of all time. Like every other ARK: Survival Evolved DLC, Fjordur also has a theme, which is Norse mythology.

Everything from hollow caves, deep seas, dense forests, unnamed rivers, to ancient ruins, medieval castles, and snowy mountain peaks bring out the true essence of Norse mythology.

To survive in ARK Fjordur, players must farm, tame and breed creatures, mine, fight dangerous dinos, explore, hunt and scavange. ARK Fjordur introduced four new tamable creatures, four new mini-bosses, and a new final boss Fenrisulfr. Three good ol' Island guardians will also reappear here.

Players will once again get to fight the infamous Megapithecus, Dragon and Broodmother Lysrix. Overall, ARK Fjordur stretches the challenging aspects of ARK: Survival Evolved even further.

5 best Silica Pearls spawn locations in ARK Fjordur

Silica Pearl is a non-refinable, non-combustible, renewable, and uncommon resource in ARK Fjordur. This is one of the key ingredients for the Electronics, and an important resource of the game.

Silica Pearls can usually be found in deeper areas of the seas, icy shores of snow biomes, and underwater caves.

This resource can sometimes also be found in Beaver Dams. Or players can get Silica Pearls by harvesting the corpses of Trilobites, Leech, Eurypterid, and Ammonite.

The funny fact is that Phoenix defecates Silica Pearls instead of regular feeces. In ARK Fjordur, players can also get Silica Pearls from giant clams that spawn under the ocean.

Silica Pearls are required to craft:

Bronto Platform Saddle,

Desert Goggles and Hat,

Electronics,

Megachelon Platform Saddle

Mirror

Mosasaur Platform Saddle

Mosasaur Saddle

Paracer Platform Saddle

Plesiosaur Platform Saddle

Plesiosaur Saddle

Quetz Platform Saddle

Quetz Saddle

Riot Boots

Riot Chestpiece

Riot Gauntlets

Riot Helmet

Riot Leggings

Riot Shield

SCUBA Flippers

SCUBA Mask

Spino Saddle

Yutyrannus Saddle

Silica Pearls are one of the uncommon resources in the game, but they are not that hard to find. Here are some of the best locations to get Silica Pearls in ARK Fjordur.

1) 86.3, 97.2

Silica Pearl spawn location 1 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

This is an underwater location, near the Red Obelisk and twin lava falls. The co-ordinates are 86.3, 97.2. Reaching the co-ordinates, players will see a bit of glowing seaweed sticking out of the water.

Diving straight into the sea, they will find a bunch of giant clams. Lots of Silica Pearls can be harvested from these clams. There is also an underwater cave at this location, which will help players replenish their Oxygen level.

2) 59.4, 59.4

Silica Pearl spawn location 2 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

This is another underwater location, but here the water is shallow. Reaching the co-ordinates 59.4, 59.4, players will see a giant rock in the middle of the ocean, close to the shore of Vannaland.

Players will have to dive underwater to find several giant clams surrounding the base of the rock.

3) 96.0, 69.5

Silica Pearl spawn location 3 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

The area is on the southern shores of Balheimer, a volcanic island. Players have to get to the co-ordinates of 96.0, 69.5, which is located very close to the Fire Wyvern trench.

Players have to dive into the ocean to find an underwater cliff. On the wall of the cliff they will find tons of giant clams. This is a large area that produces around 30 giant clams.

4) 50.9, 45.2

Silica Pearl spawn location 4 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

This is a cave located under the ocean, between Vannaland and Vardiland. After reaching the co-ordinates of 50.9, 45.2, players have to dive straight down until they see some purple glowing crystals.

Beneath the purple crystals, they will notice a cave opening. This is the same cave where lots of crystals are found. Here, they will also find a lot of Silica Pearls.

5) 39.9, 22.6

Silica Pearl spawn location 5 (Image via Ark: Survival Guide/YouTube)

This area is located on the south-western shores of the autumn biome, in Vannaland. The co-ordinates are 39.9, 22.6. Upon reaching the location, players will see a small island on the shore, with a lot of Silica Pearls spawning surrounding the island. This is a relatively safer location.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

