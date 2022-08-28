All resources locations ARK Fjordur (Image via ARK Fandom)

ARK Fjordur is the latest official DLC map of ARK: Survival Evolved. It is a sci-fi survival sandbox video game based on a pre-historic plot. The game takes players into a Norse mythical fantasyland filled with beautiful scenery and dangerous creatures.

The ARK Fjordur map comprises deep caves, lush forests, frosty peaks, ancient ruins, medieval castles, Viking villages, and shipwrecks. ARK Fjordur is also the first ARK DLC to introduce four completely new creatures, eight mini-bosses, and new final boss, Fenrisulfr.

There are some basic tasks that survivors need to carry out in order to 'Survive The ARK'. These tasks include building bases, taming creatures, fulfilling basic needs (thirst, hunger), fighting dangerous creatures, collecting resources, crafting weapons and tools, and coping up with extreme weather and natural calamities.

ARK Fjordur resource map: Locations of all resources in the game

Resources map of ARK: Fjordur (Image via ARK Fandom)

While collecting resources in ARK Fjordur, players should keep a few things in mind. First of all, not every location has sufficient amount of resources, so survivors have to choose the proper locations to save their time. Also, not every location is safe to discover, especially for players at low levels.

Essential resources in this game are: metal, silica pearl, black pearl, oil, obsidian, mushrooms, crystal, flowers, sulfur, cementing paste, polymer, element shards. To help out the survivors, here are the best locations for all the resources in ARK: Fjordur.

1) Metal

Metal is one of the most important resources in the game. It is required to craft various weapons and tools.

The first location is 28.5, 77.0. This location is near a plateau, where players can see lots of smaller metal nodes. The second location is 14.5, 95.0. This location is on the edge of the map, in the snowy redwoods area. Here, players can find richer metal nodes.

2) Organic polymer

Organic polymers are to be harvested from creatures like penguins and mantis. A lot of penguins can be found at the cost of Vardiland in 53.0, 31.2. Mantis can be found on the volcanic island of Balheimr at 93.0, 78.8. They usually roam around in a pack of three to four, and players can easily kill them with a gun.

3) Oil

Most of the oil nodes in ARK Fjordur can be found underwater. The first location is under the sea at 46.7 44.1. A lot of oil nodes spawn in this area. Another location is below the icebergs at 54.5, 42.1.

4) Silica pearls

Players can find a lot of silica pearls by harvesting sea shells at 46.7 44.1. This is the same location where oil notes can be found. Another great location for silica pearls is at 11.8, 14.8 in a snowy area.

5) Black pearls

Black pearls are pretty rare on the ARK Fjordur map. There is a great spot at 60.1, 52.4, where players have to dive really deep under the sea to get a lot of black pearls. This is probably the best location that spawns black pearls on the map.

6) Cementing paste

There are many ways to get cementing paste in ARK Fjordur. It can be crafted using mortar and pestle or chemistry bench. But the best way to get cementing paste is by harvesting beaver dams. However, beaver dams can rarely be found on the ARK Fjordur map.

At 48.4, 75.4 there is a big waterfall and a giant lake. A giant beaver dam spawns right in the middle of the lake, and players can find several small ones in the surrounding area. Another beaver dam location is 93.6, 31.5 near another waterfall. This one is also a giant beaver dam, from which a lot of cementing paste can be harvested.

7) Obsidian

The best place to find obsidian is the volcanic island of Balheimr. Players can find obsidian scattered all around the island. 94.5, 95.7 is an especially good spot to find obsidians in Balheimer.

8) Rare Flowers, Silk, and Mushrooms

At 46.0, 53.0, there are some swamp bushes that look like grass with small flowers. Players have to take a Therizinosaurus there, and by using Therizino's right-click delicate attack, they can harvest a lot of rare flowers, mushrooms, and silk.

Players can also head to the swamp area of Vardiland, at 44.0, 08.9. Several logs and trees are scattered around there, and a lot of rare mushrooms can be harvested from those trees using a pickaxe.

9) Crystal

Crystals are available throughout the entire ARK Fjordur map. But there are a few locations where they spawn densely. The Yellow Crystal Cave at 29.3, 39.2 is one of the best locations for crystals. Players can also set their base inside that cave.

10) Plant X/Y seeds

The swamp bushes at 46.0, 53.0 are also one of the best resources for Plant Y seeds. Using the same Therizino harvesting method, players can collect a lot of Plant Y seeds from there.

And for Plant X seeds, players have to head to the same swamp area of Vardiland where rare mushrooms are found. At 50.7, 08.3 players will see Plant X spawns.

11) Elemental shards

The ARK Fjordur map only has elemental shards. The Wyvern trench at 95.7, 79.6 is a great location for elemental shards. Players will have to go down the Wyvern trench to find a cave opening. The Magmasaur nest is inside the cave at 90.6, 93.6. A lot of elemental rocks and obsidian spawn around the nest.

12) Sulfur

There is an entire area in Balheimr where sulfur rocks can be found in abundance. The area is located at 72.0, 92.6. However, players should remain cautious as they will immediately start losing their health due to toxic gases in this area.

A few specific kinds of bronze stones can be found here. By mining them with a pickaxe, players can get a lot of sulfur.

13) Red, blue, yellow, and green gems

Players have to head to the cave at 56.6, 84.56. Upon entering the cave, they will immediately see a bunch of blue gems spawning in a corner. Inside the same cave, at 48.4, 82.6, players can find a lot of red gems.

In 41.1, 31.8, players have to dive underwater to find an opening for an Aberration cave. Inside the cave, they can find green gems in abundance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

