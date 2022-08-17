5 best spawn locations in ARK Fjordur for beginners

ARK Fjordur was released on June 12, 2022. The same day, the ARK 2 official trailer and release date were revealed at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase.

ARK Fjordur is the latest official DLC map of the popular survival sandbox game franchise, ARK: Survival Evolved. It is one of the best DLC maps in the game.

It was first launched as an unofficial mod map, but its overgrowing popularity has made Studio Wildcard add it as an official DLC map. This new map contains everything from dark caves and snowy mountain peaks to lush forests, ancient ruins, Viking villages, shipwrecks, and more.

ARK Fjordur truly captures the essence of Norse mythology.

ARK Fjordur beginners can at these locations for the best results

A good spawn location in ARK: Survival Evolved should have a handsome amount of resources, a sustainable climate, and low leveled, lesser harmful creatures. The four main islands on the ARK Fjordur map are: Vannaland, Vardiland, Bolbjord, and Balheimr. Each has its own set of features and specialties.

Currently, there are seven official spawn locations in ARK Fjordur: Vardiland - North, Vardiland - South, Vannaland - North, Vannaland - South, Vannaland - East, Vannaland - West, and Balheimr. The devs may add more spawn locations in future updates.

The seven spawn locations are divided into three difficulties: Easy, Medium, and Hard. There are five easy spawn locations, one medium and one hard. But, as every ARK survivor knows, these pre-set difficulty levels sometimes do not help.

For example, Vannaland - North is marked as an easy-level spawn location, but it has turned out to be the hardest. Players spawn in a chilly mountain peak area, where freezing temperatures and Direwolves constantly compete with each other on who will kill the player first.

So, here are the five best spawn locations in ARK Fjordur for beginners.

5) Vannaland - West (Medium)

The spawn location in Vannaland West (Image via Sportskeeda)

Choosing this spot will spawn users into the extreme southwest of Vannaland. This is kind of a central spot on the map, from where they can easily swim across the ocean to reach Bolbjord island.

It is a beach-side grove area, where lots of trees and helpful beginner tames like Dodo can be found. Heading east by the coastline, gamers can reach the Autumn Biome, though they may face some dangerous dinos in that area.

4) Vannaland - East (Easy)

The spawn location in Vannaland East (Image via Sportskeeda)

The spawn location for Vannaland - East is in a Redwood forest on the extreme north-eastern side of the map. It is one of the most visually pleasing spawn locations in the game.

There is a waterfall near the location and some high ground to make safe bases. This area is not very rich in resources but is also safe from dangerous creatures.

3) Vardiland - South (Easy)

The spawn location in Vardiland South (Image via Sportskeeda)

This spot is located at the bottom of the map, in the extreme south of Vardiland. Spawning in this location, players will first be welcomed by a shipwreck.

Now, shipwrecks are essential sources of advanced tools and materials. On the map, they will see several crates and barrels scattered around any shipwreck.

Users can get nice loot like metal picks and axes from those crates. And the best thing about these crates is that, after being destroyed, they respawn every time with new loot.

2) Vannaland - South (Easy)

The spawn location in Vannaland South (Image via Sportskeeda)

This area is located right at the end of the Redwood forest. If players spawn near the Redwood Castle, they should try respawning.

The area surrounding the Redwood Castle is filled with dangerous dinos like Raptors and Alpha Carnos. The south-eastern and south-western parts of Vannaland are much safer.

In the southern-middle area of Vannaland, where the Redwood Biome changes to the Autumn Biome, they will see a shipwreck (41.1, 43.7).

1) Vardiland - North (Easy)

The spawn location in Vardiland North (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vardiland - North is probably the best spawning location in ARK Fjordur. Again, users have to discover the coastal area to find a shipwreck.

Else, they can respawn several times until they spawn right next to it. The shipwreck will contain various loot.

However, gamers should not go deep inside the area without preparation as they may face some vicious Andrewsarchus there. They will be safe as long as they stick close to the beach.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

