ARK 2 release date revealed at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

ARK 2 and Fjordur have been stirring quite the hype among fans over the past few weeks. As per the expectations of fans and video game analysts, ARK 2 finally made an appearance at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. The game launched alongside other exciting titles, including Hollow Knight: Silksong, Forza Motorsport, High On Life, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The official release date of ARK Fjordur and a tweet from Xbox games marketing general manager Aron Greenberg almost gave away the possibility of the next ARK game being featured at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase.

Studio Wildcard has never launched any ARK DLC on a Sunday before, so the official release of ARK Fjordur on June 12 was going to be a surprise for sure. However, Aron Greenberg's enthusiastic tweet about the game launching as an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive solidified the possibility of the game making an appearance at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase. Studio Wildcard also revealed the official trailer of ARK 2 during the event.

ARK 2 at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase: Official trailer and release date revealed

Studio Wildcard surprised its fans by announcing ARK 2 at The Game Awards 2020. The game is set on an alien planet, and its story takes place right after The Genesis Part 2. All the clones have been disposed of from the Genesis Ship.

Santiago da Costa, a Terran Federation hacker, is one of the main characters of the game. Players might get to see a clone of the real Santiago in the game, with an incomplete set of memories and a fragmented personality from the real Santiago in Genesis Part 2. Here, he is also the father of a mysterious child named Meeka.

With the release of the latest ARK free DLC Fjordur and the appearance of ARK 2 at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase, this is currently the best time for ARK Survival Evolved fans. This Xbox Series X/S exclusive title will officially be released in 2023. Current speculations have narrowed down its official release to Spring of 2023.

ARK 2 will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. Later, it will also come to PC and other next-gen consoles. Building up on the hype, Vin Diesel has expressed his excitement about the upcoming game through a post on his Instagram account.

The official trailer, made of real-time footage captured in Unreal Engine 5, looks gorgeous. Vin Diesel's appearance as the protagonist Santiago will keep fans hooked until the official release of the game. In this celebratory moment, gamers can claim ARK Survival Evolved on Steam before June 19 at 10.00 am PDT. On the other hand, sharing the news of successfully having sent fourteen 30-minute episodes into post-production, the ARK Animated Series team has released the first posters of the main characters of the show.

Family memes (referencing Vin Diesel's role as Dom Torretto in the Fast and Furious franchise) are also going viral on the internet. However, since Studio Wildcard is known for providing an end product that often differs from what is shown in the trailers, some fans are avoiding setting their expectations high. The clock has started ticking, and fans only have a year to enjoy the good ol' ARK Survival Evolved.

The release of ARK 2 will hopefully start a new era in survival sandbox games. To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, announcements, and reveals, readers can keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

