Why ARK 2 could be at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

ARK 2 is the sequel to the popular survival sandbox game series ARK Survival Evolved. Since its surprise announcement at the Game Awards 2020, fans have been hyped about this next-gen sci-fi survival game.

Created by Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, the ARK Animated Series is also generating quite a buzz among fans. The ARK franchise seems to have a lot to offer its fans in 2022. The sequel to the ARK Survival Evolved series will later come to PC and next-gen consoles but will initially be released as an Xbox Series X/S exclusive.

ARK 2 at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

The story of ARK 2 takes place after Genesis Part 2, on an alien planet. All the clones disengaged from the Genesis Ship have been dropped afterward. Vin Diesel is said to be associated with the role of Santiago da Costa, a Terran Federation hacker, the clone of Santiago from Genesis Part 2.

Fans might get to see the clone of Santiago in this game, with an incomplete set of memories and a fractured personality from Santiago in Genesis Part 2. He is also the father of a mysterious child. Some creatures are also confirmed to appear in the game, including Rex, Pteranodon, Brontosaurus, Archaeopteryx/Microraptor, an unnamed plant lizard, and unnamed humanoid creatures.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event will air on Sunday June 12, 2022, starting at 1 PM ET. Gamers can watch it on IGN's website, Facebook page, Twitter page, YouTube, and Twitch channel.

After the cancellation of E3 2022, the Xbox Games Showcase 2022 is certainly going to be one of the biggest gaming events of the year along with IGN's Summer of Gaming event.

Games like Avowed, Everwild, Forza Motorsport, Contraband, Scorn have a strong chance of appearing on Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. Alongside these titles, fans are predicting ARK 2 to appear in the Xbox-Bethesda event. This game might also be included in the Xbox Game Pass.

Why ARK 2 may appear in Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U @aarongreenberg ARK: Survival Evolved @survivetheark



ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago



ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s story



Catch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M!



🦖🦕 Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s:ARK II starring Vin Diesel as SantiagoARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s storyCatch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M!🦖🦕 Proud to announce, tonight at the TGA’s: 🔹 ARK II starring Vin Diesel as Santiago🔹 ARK: The Animated Series exploring Helena’s storyCatch the Official hi-rez ARK II trailer rendered in-engine using game assets, and an extended Animated Series trailer, tomorrow A.M! 🦖🦕 https://t.co/JpCtPv16va We are excited to be working with the Studios Wildcard team on bringing ARK II staring Vin Diesel exclusively to Xbox Series X|S consoles. twitter.com/survivetheark/… We are excited to be working with the Studios Wildcard team on bringing ARK II staring Vin Diesel exclusively to Xbox Series X|S consoles. twitter.com/survivetheark/…

The first bit of evidence of an appearance is thanks to the fact that ARK Fjordur is launching on June 12, the same day as the Xbox-Bethesda Showcase event. This leaves a chance for the ARK sequel to appear at the event.

Second, Xbox games marketing general manager Aron Greenberg's enthusiastic tweet about the game launching as an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive, hints at the game being showcased at the mentioned event.

Lastly, this is the first time Studios Wildcard is releasing an ARK game, major update or expansion pack on Sunday. It also hints at the possibility of a special surprise, which is speculated to be an ARK 2 reveal at the Xbox-Bethesda Showcase event 2022.

Whether the game appears at the event or not, ARK Fjordur and The ARK Animated series are going to be huge successes. Fans are already overjoyed and excited to delve deeper into the new adventure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far