The launch date of Fjordur is closing in, yet ARK Lost Island has not lost its popularity among fans. ARK Lost Island is a survival game that takes players into the sci-fi prehistoric lands of Lost Island. Players are required to build bases, collect resources, craft materials, fight, and tame dangerous creatures in order to survive.

Various creatures roam the territories of Lost Island. Some of these creatures are straight up helpful, while others will try to kill any living thing in their sight. Some are very easy to tame, while others will give players a nightmarish experience.

Some are easily found throughout the map of ARK Lost Island, while others are extremely rare. Some wild alpha and sea creatures only appear before a few lucky (or unlucky) players. This article is about the top 5 rarest creatures on ARK Lost Island in 2022.

5 rarest creatures on ARK Lost Island

5) Alpha Rex

If Rex was not already enough, there is a bigger, stronger version of Rex on ARK Lost Island. Alongside its strength, Alpha Rex also has the ability to buff up the damage and resistance of any nearby wild carnivores.

Alpha Rex can be found throughout the medium altitude inland parts of the Lost Island map. These merciless carnivours pose a significant threat to any player unfortunate enough to face one. Like normal Rex, Alpha Rex is extremely aggressive and can attack anything in sight.

These sharp-toothed terrors can run very fast and destroy any non-metal structures, so the players cannot engage in a battle with them directly, nor can they fight them from hiding in a base. The only way to knock them down is by using a well-upgraded platformed Quetzal, Argy or Giga.

When slain, Alpha Rex drops a large amount of XP and prime meat, giving all nearby players a Trike Bone Helmet Skin. They also frequently drop recipes, high-quality weapons, armor, and various other items.

4) Alpha Tusoteuthis

Alpha Tusoteuthis are identical to regular Tusoteuthis, but larger and colored red. This extinct genus of large enchoteuthine cephalopods lived during the Cretaceous period. They also have a red aura around them, which makes them easy to identify from a distance.

This aquatic creature is the largest Alpha creature on ARK Lost Island. Alpha Tusoteuthis' grabbing ability is lethal, as they can literally grab players and their tames and drop them outside the world. Players must always keep up their guard when approaching one and stay away from sea beds and world borders at any cost.

Spinosaurs are the only dino on ARK Lost Island that can attack Alpha Tusoteuthis even after being grabbed.

Players must be well-prepared before approaching an Alpha Tusoteuthis. Only underwater ranged weaponry such as Crossbow, Harpoon Launcher, and Tek Rifle are best suited to hunt these giant squids.

Alpha Tusoteuthis has a massive health pool, while attacking players must not give them a chance to heal. Players may use a high level Basilosaurus to attack it. Their fairly large health pool, combined with unique surface healing, makes it easy to slowly drain the Tusoteuthis' health.

3) Alpha Fire Wyvern

The Alpha Fire Wyvern has a distinct red glow around it, which makes it easy to differentiate itself from other fire wyverns. Like all other alpha creatures, Alpha Fire Wyvern is a bigger and stronger version of the normal Fire Wyvern.In ARK Lost Island, Alpha Fire Wyverns sometimes spawn at the Wyvern Trench.

These aerial creatures are very dangerous and must be approached with heavy caution. Rock elementals can use their rock throw attack to knock down one, or players can use a high-level Fire Wyvern to slay the Alpha.

2) Liopleurodon

Liopleurodon Magicus is one of the weirdly wonderful creatures on ARK Lost Island. Liopleurodon has a close resemblance to crocodiles, with two sets of fins and a short tail. It is a short-necked, large-headed genus of Plesiosaur. This aquatic creature is very hard to find.

Once it is startled, the magical properties of its skin help it vanish in dense water. This is a great defense mechanism that Liopleurodon uses to evade chasing enemies. Liopleurodon cannot be tamed permenently, the taming effect only lasts for half an hour, before this mystical creature disappears.

5) Titanosaur

Titanosaur is the single largest dinosaur in ARK Lost Island. It is so big that it normally renders into the game long before any other resource, tree or animal. Only Titans, Rockwell, and the Alpha Deathworm can rival this humongus dino in strength. Titanosaur aggressively eat any kind of plant their way, which is why getting close to them is a big mistake that survivors and any other creatures do not want to make.

They are pretty difficult to tame, and after being tamed, they completely stop eating, hence, survivors can only use them for a limited time until they starve themselves to death. Titanosaurs's gigantic size makes it perfect for building mobile bases and crafting stations on them.

