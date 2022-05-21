5 strongest creatures in ARK Lost Island (2022)

ARK Lost Island is a sci-fi survival game that takes players to the wildlands of Lost Island. Filled with dangerous pre-historic creatures, survivors need to collect resources, fight dinosaurs, build bases, tame various creatures, and craft items in order to survive Lost Island.

ARK Lost Island DLC is special because it is the first to introduce three new creatures chosen by the ARK community: spike-throwing Amargasaurus, flying inventory Sinomacrops, and the ferocious baboon Dinopithecus. The boss creature of ARK Lost Island is Dinopithecus King. Along with its Dinopithecus minions, the king strikes fear even in the hearts of experienced players.

Other creatures of ARK Lost Island include flying creatures like Quetzal, Argy, and Griffin; aquatic creatures like Megalodon and Basilosaurus; and insects like Death Worm and Mantis. There are also pre-historic forms of common animals including Dire Bear (bear), Ovis (sheep), Maewing (Platypus), Onyc (bat), Achatina (snail) and many more.

Alpha, Aberrant, and Tek variants of a few creatures can be seen on ARK Lost Island. Here is a list of the top 5 strongest creatures on ARK Lost Island.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 strongest creatures in ARK Lost Island

5) Rex

Tyrannosaurus Rex is one of the apex predators in the game that dominates most parts of the Lost Island map. Except for other apex predators, Rex would attack any living thing in its sight. These theropods come in various colors, including green, brown, grey, and red.

They have small scales scattered throughout the entire body, the belly portion is smooth, large bony scutes cover the spines to protect it from the jaws of other predators. As the survivor Helena Walker stated in her dossier:

"Taming a Tyrannosaurus is without a doubt the goal for any warlord or warring tribe. Tyrannosaurus is a fierce battle companion. There is a reason Tyrannosaurus is considered the king of dinosaurs. Any tribe that manages to tame one has almost nothing to fear."

Apart from great battle mounts, Rex is also one of the safest dinos for transportation. On the Lost Island map (25, 50) and (30, 30) are some common Rex spawning locations.

4) Wyvern

Coming straight out of European legends, Wyverns are the terrors of the sky. The two variants available on ARK Lost Island are Ice Wyvern and Fire Wyvern. Possessing two legs like other avians, scaled body, and leathery wings, Fire Wyverns normally appear in shades of red, orange, brown, and Ice Wyverns in the color blue and white.

These flying menaces can spew projectiles from a pair of glands inside their mouths. The projectiles depends on the type of Wyvern. Wyverns are great transporters, dino carriers, Giga/Titan hunters, and war mounts. In ARK Lost Island , Fire Wyverns can be found in the Wyvern Trench located at (30, 60) and Ice Wyverns at (33, 35) in the Corsair River area.

3) Giganotosaurus

Giganotosaurus, literally meaning "giant southern lizard," is the second largest dinosaur in the ARK Survival Evolved game. Gigas are even larger than T-Rex or Spinosaurus. Fighting and using a tamed Giga are both dangerous jobs.

Giganotosaurus has a rage ability, which rapidly increases its strength and stamina while attacked. When tamed, its rage can still make this dangerous dino turn on members of its own tribe.

Even after knowing the fact, some tribes still risk taming one, just because of their sheer strength and majestic presence on the battlefield. Giga is mostly used as a meat farmer, guardian, battle tank, Rock Elemental defense, Alpha hunter, and Titan killer. A couple of the best spots to find Giganotosaurus on Lost Island are 36,28 and 45, 69.

2) Titanosaur

Titanosaur is the single largest dinosaur in ARK Survival Evolved. It is so large that it is normally rendered into the game far before other resources, trees and animals. The only creatures who can rival this massive tank are Titans, Rockwell, and the Alpha Deathworm. This humongus dino has armored plates of bone protrusions like armor, all over its body and is immune to any sort of narcotic effects.

This sauropod aggressively eats plants, and getting close to it is a big mistake that survivors or any other creatures usually refrain themselves from making. It is hard to tame one, and after being tamed, they stop eating, so survivors can only use one until it starves itself to death.

Titanosaurs are great base destroyers and their gigantic size enables survivors to build mobile bases and crafting stations on them. In ARK Lost Island, Titanosaurs are rare creatures which sometimes can be found at (45, 67) and (56, 79).

1) Dinopithecus King

Dinopithecus King is the boss dino of ARK Lost Island DLC. Available in Alpha, Beta, and Gamma versions, this is the largest variant of Dinopithecus. It is even larger than Megapithecus. It goes without saying that this boss dino is the strongest creature in ARK Lost Island. Despite being approximately one-fifth of its size, Dinopithecus King with its minions can easily beat a Titanosaur.

In terms of appearance, Dinopithecus King is a huge version of a normal Dinopithecus, that wears a Rex-skull helmet, an armband made of bushes, is equipped with large claws and Amargasaurus spikes. The color of the Rex-skull helmet and beard changes depending on its difficulty level: red for Alpha, blue for Beta, and green for Gamma.

The king has three types of minions assisting him in the battle: Normal Dinopithecus, Dinopithecus riding Amargasaurus, and Dinopithecus flying with Sinomacrops.

