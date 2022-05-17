Best ARK Lost Island single-player settings in 2022

ARK Lost Island is a sci-fi survival game with prehistoric creatures. Launched on December 14, 2021, it still has an increasing number of fans. ARK Lost Island is also more special than any other previous DLCs.

First of all, the map of Lost Island combines various popular ARK maps like The Island, Ragnarok, Scorched Earth, and Genesis. Secondly, Lost Island is the first ARK Survival Evolved DLC to introduce three new creatures chosen by the ARK community.

There are single and multiplayer modes in the game. The former has only the PvE option, where players have to survive against nature and dangerous creatures.

The multiplayer mode has PvE alongside a PvP option, where users have to survive against nature, dangerous creatures, and other gamers. ARK is a highly customizable game, so newbies get lost in the settings menu most of the time.

So, here are a few settings options that they should change accordingly to get the best single-player gaming experience on ARK Lost Island.

ARK Lost Island single-player settings to make most of gameplay

To get started with the settings customization, users first have to Restore Default Settings to remove any existing changes.

Difficulty: 1.0

This won't affect the overall difficulty of the game, but combined with other settings, it will help level 150 dinos to spawn in ARK Lost Island.

XP Multiplier: 1.5

Setting XP Multipliers to 1.5 makes the XP gain speed faster.

Taming Speed: 6.0

Helps taming dinos at a 6x rate, saving lots of food and time.

Harvest Amount: 2.0

Keeping Harvest Amount at 2.0 is a fair choice but going any further than that might fill the player's inventory just by cutting one tree.

Dino Character Recovery: 2.0

The Amargasaurus in ARK Lost Island (Image via ARK)

Helps bigger dino tames with greater health pool, and to recover faster.

Disable Crosshair

This depends on the user's preferences, but due to a wide selection of attachments and scopes which work as crosshairs, separately enabling the crosshair will just occupy screen space.

Enable Show Map Player Location

This is an important feature to enable. It will help players locate themselves on the ARK Lost Island map, especially if they are likely to follow any online location guides.

Enable Max Difficulty

A green beacon loot crate (Image via Sportskeeda)

Enabling Max Difficulty instantly makes loot and combat better. It also helps in allowing level 150 dinos on the ARK Lost Island map.

Enable Corpse Locator

Enabling Corpse Locator will help locate the last deceased body by sending a green light signal. Then, users can reach the location and reclaim their valuables.

Allow Unlimited Respecs

Since the game will be played in single-player mode, granting the player the ability to use Mind Wipe Tonic unlimited times will be a fair advantage.

Allow Cave Building PvE

Allowing Cave Building PvE is essential. As it lets the players build inside caves to make those fantastic cave bases.

Enable Prevent Disease

Again, it is a personal choice. It doesn't stop Onyx from spreading rabies, but it prevents many other annoying diseases.

Baby Mature Speed: 0.8

0.8x is a fair maturing rate for dino babies.

Baby Cuddle Interval Multiplier: 0.2

Setting the Baby Cuddle Interval Multiplier to 0.2 will ensure that players get a full imprint on all the dinos.

Egg Hatch Speed: 6.0

Makes the egg hatching process much faster.

Mating Interval: 0.01

Makes the dinos mate more frequently, making the birth rate much higher.

Crop Growth Speed: 2.0

Crops will grow faster.

Disclaimer: All other settings options must remain at default.

Toggling these few settings will allow players to enjoy everything the title's single-player mod offers without the gameplay getting too intense.

