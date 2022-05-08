5 best Ark Lost Island mods in 2022

Ark Lost Island is one of the most exciting Ark Survival Evolved maps of all time. Lost Island is the first ARK map to feature three new creatures chosen by the community.

The map of Ark Lost Island is a holy concoction of all the previously popular maps, like Ragnarok, The Island, and Scorched Earth. To amp up the gaming experience, fans have been creating and using mods for a long time.

Mods are used for various purposes. Some add extra creatures, unlock useful tools, help at taming, or simply improve the graphics and physics. A few are much better than others, and some mods are especially recommended for beginners.

Five most enjoyable Ark Lost Island mods

1) Ark Additions

ARK Additions is one of the best creatures mods for Ark Lost Island from developer Garuga123. It provides eight add-on creatures: Acrocanthosaurus, Archelon, Brachiosaurus, Concavenator, Cryolophosaurus, Deinosuchus, Xiphactinus, and the unique boss, Savage Acrocanthosaurus.

A mod containing only eight new creatures might sound a bit underwhelming, but the effort put in to design these animals as neatly as possible and their efficiency is really appreciable.

Ark Additions also has a standalone mod for Domination Rex, a variant of the Rex inspired by the infamous Indominus Rex from Jurassic World. Other dinos have also been promised in future updates, including Deinotherium, Garugopteryx, Helicoprion, Ceratosaurus, Gorgonopsid, Gorgosaurus Livyatan, Lindwurm, Nyctoraptor, Scutosaurus, Shantungosaurus, Suchomimus, Titanoceratops, and Velociraptor.

2) Structures Plus

As the name suggests, Structures Plus or S+ mod completely overhauls the existing structures and adds several unique structures to ARK: Lost Island. This mod offers a better gaming experience by changing the looks and physics of the in-game structures.

The building features include continuous structure placement, stackable foundations, snapping storage boxes, and structure pickup options.

And the most exciting feature is changing the look of a structure without changing its quality, which means players can literally build stone walls and make them look like wood from the outside. This mod also adds extra structures like Transfer Control Unit, Laboratory, Tek Fridge, Tek cooking pot, Gacha Gavager, Auto Crafter, Mannequin, etc.

These items are beneficial and make the overall Ark Lost Island gameplay easier and esthetically pleasing.

3) Dino Storage v2

Dino Storage v2 is the latest update of the famous Dino Storage mod, enabling users to store dinos as an item in inventory, like a Pokeball. This is one of the most useful mods in Ark Lost Island.

With the help of Dino Storage v2, survivors can easily carry their tames anywhere. It adds four new items to the game: soul gun, terminal, soul traps, and soul finder. Everything is craftable.

This mod is also great for PvP and PvE servers. It releases pressure off any server by getting rid of the dino barns and stables with large structures.

There are also 191+ INI options to adjust the usability of this mod for different types of servers. And this is a big reason why it is better than Cryopods.

Upon release, Dino Storage v2 only obeys server tame limits, so gamers can have an extensive library of dinos that do not count against the server tame limit.

4) HG Stacking Mod

Ark Lost Island has several compatible stacking mods, and HG Stacking Mod is the most popular. There are different versions for Ark Lost Island, like 5000-90, 10000-90, and 1000-50. Here, the first and second digits denote the amount of increased storage capacity and percentage of reduced weight.

This mod works for all of the items in Ark Lost Island except ammo and kibble, as their storage capacities increase by a small amount. There are also other valuable mods like HG Stryder Box and HG Build mods from the same developer.

5) Classic Flyers

Classic Flyers is a flying mod widely adored by the ARK fanbase. It basically gives back the pre-nerf'd stats to all the flying creatures.

Players can once again enjoy the good ol' flying experience they loved. All the fliers will become faster, especially effective for slow-flying creatures like Quetzals.

It might not seem like much, but a fast-flying tame makes the process of knocking down any dino much easier. This mod also adds some quality-of-life features to the fliers like ground attacks, taunt attacks, backward walking, allowing wyverns to wear saddle skins, as well as getting 15 armor using the Wyvern Stone.

