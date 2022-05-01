How to tame Maewing in ARK: Lost Island in 2022

ARK: Lost Island is a game all about surviving in a fantasy Jurassic period with modern-day equipment. Players must collect resources, build bases, tame creatures, and craft tools to survive Lost Island's vast, wild map. There are hundreds of creatures that players can tame throughout the game.

Some creatures are good at resource collecting, traveling, or carrying goods, and some tames are great raids or battle mounts. Maewing is such an excellent transport tame. Being a creature between a pteromyini and platypus, they are good at gliding and swimming.

Taming a Maewing on ARK: Lost Island

Maewing is a crossbreed between a platypus and a flying squirrel. These expert gliders are omnivores and very harmless creatures. They can be found abundantly in the Boskar Meadows (54, 70 approx.) and northeastern parts of the Cortez Peninsula (26, 80 approx.) on the ARK: Lost Island map. If threatened, Maewings will glide away at high speed.

In ARK: Lost Island, Maewings are great transporters because of their high-speed gliding ability and easy aquatic movements. They are also excellent parents. A tamed Maewing in the base can take care of all the babies.

Maewings have udders that produce milk, and all dino babies love their milk. Players can even steal baby dinos from enemies by grabbing them and making a quick gateway by gliding. These creatures can carry up to four babies at once. Quoting HLN-A from ARK: Genesis:

"They genetically engineered it to be a wet nurse and surrogate parent for all kinds of baby animals."

Being a crossbreed of platypus and flying squirrels, it possesses both body parts and has expertise in aquatic and areal mobility. Maewing has pointy ears, nailed paws with flappers, flat beak-like platypus, broad rudder-like tail, and patagiu- like flying squirrels.

Maewings are much larger than normal flying squirrels or platypus. A unique trait of Maewing is that they do not trigger any traps. This makes Maewing the perfect mount to raid the Desert Labyrinth on ARK: Lost Island.

Food needed to tame Maewing

Wild Maewing in ARK: Lost Island (Image via Sportskeeda)

Maewings are omnivores. The foods that work best for taming them are (from the most to least effective): superrior kibble, basic kibble, raw prime meat and raw mutton. Superrior kibble is recommended, as it only takes about 10 superrior kibbles to tame a level 150 Maewing under 50 minutes, with 100% taming effectiveness and without any narcotics.

How to knock down a Maewing

Here are the two most effective ways to knock down a Maewing.

The first one is by using traps. A Maewing trap is typically made of three billboards. Players have to put two billboards joining each other in a V-shape. Then players can aggro the Maewing by eating rare flowers and luring it or just put giant bee honey in the corner of the two billboards to lure them.

After the Maewing is partially trapped in the corner, players have to carefully place another billboard in the opening of the V-shaped trap, making it a triangular closed chamber. Now players can use a longneck rifle to shoot tranq darts at the Maewing, which is completely trapped. It will eventually get knocked down.

Maewings are expert gliders (Image via ARK Fandom)

Another way to trap a Maewing is by using net projectile ammo on a harpoon launcher. A Maewing saddle is unlocked long before net projectile ammo, which is an unpopular option among the ARK: Lost Island players. But if anybody wants to tame a Maewing after unlocking the ammo, it is the easiest way to trap a Maewing and knock it down.

Players have to shoot the net projectile on a wild Maewing using a harpoon launcher, and they instantly get trapped in the net. The rest of the process is similar. Pelt, the Maewing unconscious with tranq darts, feed it superrior kibble, and players can have their fluffy glider friend in no time.

