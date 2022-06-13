Rick & Morty creator announces wacky new FPS called High On Life at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Fans of the iconic Rick & Morty series, heads up. A brand Xbox new game from the creator of the humorous animated series is under development.

Justin Roiland is working on a new first-person shooter called High On Life. The vibrant new experience is a sci-fi adventure where players control an average high-schooler. Their life is turned upside down when they're assigned the role of a bounty hunter.

Announced at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, it seems to take a new spin on the established shooter formula. This is amplified by the over-the-top aesthetic and colorful artstyle. Here are more detials about it:

High On Life's reveal at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 will have players fighting aliens in wacky ways

With aliens invading Earth to grab humans to use as drugs, they must be eradicated by the new bounty hunter. This adventure will see players navigate through varied levels. These seem to range from lush forests and neon-lit alleys to dust strewn landscapes and cold facilities.

The key highlight here is the type of weaponry. They seem to be sentient alines that can talk, each with their own personality. Their faces are turned towards the player and the projectiles seem to eject from their backside.

Crude, but not unexpected, from someone who's made Rick & Morty. It will come to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2022. For PC, High On Life will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store as well.

Has Squanch Games made other games?

Yes. The developers of High On Life created the Trover Saves the Universe. Here, a being named Glorkon has kidnapped the dogs of the protagonist and sucked their essence into its eyes, granting him incredible powers that could end the universe.

The player assumes control of a nameless Chairorpian, which is "a race of humanoid aliens confined to chairs," and they must rescue their dogs and defeat Glorkon in order to save the universe. It brings in the acclaimed Rick & Morty artstyle in a 3D space.

On that note, a game based on the series exists. it is called Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. As the name suggests, it is a VR (virtual reality) game in the beloved universe and is also the brainchild of Justin Roiland.

In it, players control V.R. Morty, a clone of the popular Morty Smith. As such, players will help out with taskas and move around using the signature warping mechanic seen in VR games.

Coming back to the main point, are you looking forward to High On Life? It will be arriving on Game Pass in October 2022 as well, so that will be a good opportunity for fans to give it a shot.

