Forza Motorsport debuts gameplay at Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, featuring real-time on-track ray tracing

During today's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft just revealed the gameplay of the next flagship Forza title, Forza Motorsport. The game is coming in spring 2023 exclusively for Xbox, PC, and Cloud.

The popular racing game franchise is returning with another mind-boggling title. With the Horizon series at one side, Forza Motorsport is coming back after its last release in 2017.

While the game was announced earlier, fans were impatiently waiting for the gameplay to be revealed. As some leaks suggested, it was to be expected that the new gameplay of the forthcoming iteration would be showcased at today's event.

The game promises a completely unique and immersive experience for fans.

Forza Motorsport set for early 2023 release on PC and Xbox consoles

At today's event, Dan Greenwalt, GM of Motorsport, and Chris Esaki, the Creative Director at Turn 10 Studio, offered some massive details regarding the upcoming title. The game will be a completely new experience and a massive upgrade compared to the previous installments, as claimed by Dan and Chris.

The game is set to feature real-time ray-tracing on track for the very first time, which is a vast leap forward and in the right direction. According to Dan,

"This is the most technically advanced racing game ever made."

Today's event showcased the main track for the title, Maple Valley, which was a fan favorite back in 2005 when Forza Motorsport was released for the very first time.

The game will also feature a fully dynamic time of day, which will bring the track to life with immersive details. Known for its photorealistic and stunning graphics, the developers are going all out on the next release.

Furthermore, the driving simulation has been completely overhauled and built from scratch. Compared to the last release, the upcoming game will offer 48 times better fidelity in terms of driving physics.

To make it as realistic as possible, Turn 10 Studio has used advanced rendering and procedural generation techniques, which bring the details to life in the Maple Valley.

As for their brand new dynamic time-of-day system, the devs claimed,

"This is a fundamental system to the new Forza Motorsport and like weather, it is available of every track. These new simulation details add further depth, drama and dynamics to the racing experience."

The exact release date for the title wasn't announced today. However, the game is all set to arrive in the spring of 2023. the game will be available to play on day one via the Xbox Game Pass.

