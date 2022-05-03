According to the new leaks, Forza Motorsports might be making its way to Xbox One

Forza Motorsport was unveiled approximately two years ago in a one-minute clip after Microsoft decided to stop counting them after 7. Only the Xbox Series X could support stunning 4K graphics, excellent styles, and mesmerizing lighting, as seen in that trailer.

The older-gen Xbox One was never mentioned in the clip, leading players and fans to think that Forza Motorsport will only be available on current-gen consoles and modern PC technology.

However, according to newly leaked pictures, Forza Motorsport, a game developed by Turn 10 Studios, may arrive on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Forza has been a successful racing game for many years. However, despite its typical biennial release schedule, Forza Motorsport hasn't been released since 2017.

Forza Motorsport is rumored to be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the PC

zorpalweapon, a Reddit user who has now deleted his account, claimed that the latest Forza game will be released on Xbox One instead of exclusively the Xbox Series X/S, as previously thought.

The information was authentic, and the pictures shared by zorpalweapon were all from the Xbox One version of the game, according to the subreddit's moderator. Another Reddit user pointed out that the game's official listing stated that it was available only on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and that the developer may not have had the Xbox One listed yet.

The photographs uploaded by the Reddit user may have been taken during the game's playtests. The game's playtesting commenced in 2021, and gamers seemed to have the option of testing on the Xbox One. Although it was said that only Xbox Series X owners were able to participate in the playtest, it seems that some Xbox One owners may have been able to participate as well.

Following the moderator's confirmation, numerous commenters questioned the veracity of the photographs, with one user particularly highlighting that everyone who playtested was under severe restrictions, and therefore, these images should never have been released.

Nevertheless, players are eager for the reintroduction of the Motorsport series, irrespective of whether or not this leak is real. Fans have been waiting for the announcement for a long time and are eager to know what they can anticipate from the upcoming Forza Motorsport edition.

Hopefully, an official statement will be made in the coming months, allowing fans to experience the motorsport simulator sooner than expected.

About the game

Turn 10 and Playground Games joined their forces in 2012 to make Forza Horizon. The new game had a more expansive freewheeling feel to it, which drew in a wide range of enthusiasts.

Since then, Motorsport and Forza Horizon have both alternated in releases every other year. Turn 10 Studios revealed in 2020 that it was in early development of a new Forza Motorsport game.

In 2005, the game was released as a direct rival to the Gran Turismo franchise. It is only available on Xbox systems. The game's primary goal is to provide realistic racing mechanics, with the aim of assisting players in understanding how vehicles perform and how to effectively improve automobiles.

