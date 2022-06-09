Forza Horizon 5 expansion rumored to be a "blast from the past," speculated to feature Hot Wheels as the first expansion

Forza Horizon 5 recently crossed the threshold of 20 million players, a massive achievement for the franchise. Released in 2021, the racing game has appeased fans and critics alike. Many have loved the emphasis on casual racing in a picturesque open world.

However, if anyone thinks the Playground Games' open-world racing title is getting old, they need to hold on to the thought. The latest rumors indicate that one of the fan-favorite items from previous games might be returning as the first expansion.

Forza Horizon 5 has built on the success of its predecessor, and the game has been brought to life by Xbox's next-generation hardware. Additionally, the game has plenty of content for players of all kinds, and it has now appeared that a recent leak has hinted towards the game's first expansion. This will be the first of two expansions to the fifth iteration of the Forza Horizon series.

Images from Steam hint at the return of a fan-favorite addition as the first expansion of Forza Horizon 5

There are very few who will not be able to associate with the brand of Hot Wheels. The toymakers have become giants in their fields, producing thousands of miniature cars, race tracks, and more over the years. The brand has even expanded to create its own video game.

It has appeared that Hot Wheels will be the first major expansion of Forza Horizon 5. While this isn't confirmed, Twitter user Wario64 showed an updated Steam banner of the game. The updated banner clearly shows that Hot Wheels will be the first expansion and will be part of the premium-add ons bundle.

Wario64 @Wario64 First Forza Horizon 5 expansion is another Hot Wheels theme, according to an updated banner on Steam bit.ly/3xgHdGu First Forza Horizon 5 expansion is another Hot Wheels theme, according to an updated banner on Steam bit.ly/3xgHdGu https://t.co/hBcBPNdADB

This won't be the first time a toy giant will be associated with the Forza franchise. Forza Horizon 4 had a Lego-themed expansion that had a great reception. In addition, Hot Wheels themselves have been associated with Forza Horizon 3 and have physical products from different titles up their sleeves. Forza Horizon 4 also had a collection of classic Hot Wheels rides.

It will be quite interesting to see what content will be included as part of the Hot Wheels expansion. While cars from the brand will certainly be there, chances for bizarre tracks and special rules-based races are also high. It will be quite interesting to see what the actual reception from fans will be once the Forza Horizon 5 expansion is made official.

When Hot Wheels partnered with Forza Horizon 3, fans loved the bizarre races they had got to enjoy. If it's indeed the first expansion, fans of the series will have another chance to enjoy the additions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far