Top 5 free games to download from Steam in 2022

Steam has altered the way we play by providing a platform that connects us to a world of new games and uncharted adventures. In 2022, many new games were added to Steam, some of which were free and others that had to be bought.

A lot of people think that paid games are better, but there are some amazing and unique free games that can give a tough time to many of the top paid games.

On Steam, there are many free games that can be downloaded and played on both laptops and other devices. These games are easy to play and can also be streamed to get incredible live audience reach. In this article, we'll go over the top five free Steam games to download in 2022.

Top 5 free games like Warframe and Dota 2 to play on Steam in 2022

5) Warframe

Publisher: Digital Extremes

Warframe is a top role-playing game that allows you to take on the character of a space ninja and is available for free. Due to its buddy-up task design and shared-world social areas, it's a polished action game with a bit of Destiny about it.

The game is made much more exciting by its special features and cool gears. The best part is that it is a highly popular game, therefore the makers keep updating it on a regular basis.

There are many things that you can do, like form a squad with your friends and win crucial additional rewards by completing missions together in co-op mode. You can also make use of your Warframe's ability to heal teammates, reroute hostile fire, and accomplish your goals. Level up and try out different weapons until you find the optimal combination of gear for your playstyle. To go with your custom-designed loadout, customize your armament for a ferocious flair.

4) RIFT

Publisher: Trion Worlds

RIFT is a popular free Steam game by Trion Worlds, and it is an intriguing MMORPG. Set in Telara's epic fantasy universe, you'll be on a quest to help your character grow, learn new talents, wield exotic weapons, and combat terrifying animals. RIFT offers a broad spectrum of gameplay with ever-growing performance improvements and content, all for free, thanks to its comprehensive character creation system and limitless universe.

Create a character and a class that fits your style of play. Begin by selecting one of the two factions, each having three races, as well as dozens of unique souls, each with hundreds of attributes and powers. Mix as needed and re-specialize whenever you choose. It's fine if you like the esthetic of a piece of armor, but the numbers aren't ideal for your character build.

Every piece of armor or costume you obtain is kept for you to use as a costume across all of your characters. Show off your sense of style to anyone who happens to catch a glimpse of you.

3) Albion Online

Publisher: Sandbox Interactive

Albion Online @albiononline Spring has sprung in Albion, and as creatures emerge from their slumbers, they find rare, new treasures are appearing... Spring has sprung in Albion, and as creatures emerge from their slumbers, they find rare, new treasures are appearing... https://t.co/SPfL9DnhF8

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG in which characters do not adhere to predefined classes, allowing for a more versatile playstyle. You will need to acquire resources, purchase and sell gear, and slowly build up your loot stash to progress your character and change your combat style.

It's no surprise that players are sinking hours into this free MMO as the world has a lot to offer, including dangerous conflicts against other players, many biomes to explore, and a loot system that pulls players away from the comfort of any one place on Albion's vast map.

You are what you wear in Albion Online's classless fighting system. Your talents are defined by the weapons and armor you choose, and altering playstyles is as simple as swapping gear. Change up your weapons, armor, and mounts to suit any situation and try out new gear at any time.

2) Destiny 2

Publisher: Bungie

Destiny 2 is a game that is constantly evolving. Beyond Light, the game's most recent incarnation, removed a good half of what was previously present in order to simply replace it with better features, such as the entertaining new Stasis power. There is no other online shooter like it, both in terms of setting, mood, and sheer variety of material.

Explore the mysteries and adventures of the solar system as well as engage in a responsive first-person shooter combat in Destiny 2's world. To customize your Guardian's look and playstyle, unlock powerful elemental abilities and gather unique items. Solo or with pals, enjoy Destiny 2's epic tale, difficult co-op missions, and a variety of PvP modes for free.

1) Dota 2

Publisher: Valve

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Get ready for the upcoming Stockholm Major hosted by ESL One. The first matchups kick off on May 12, and tickets for the Main Event May 20 – May 22 are on sale today at esl-one.com/dpc Get ready for the upcoming Stockholm Major hosted by ESL One. The first matchups kick off on May 12, and tickets for the Main Event May 20 – May 22 are on sale today at esl-one.com/dpc.

Dota 2 is the most popular MOBA free game on Steam, with millions of active players that play this game on a regular basis to enjoy the best action graphics and characters. Dota 2 has a large cast of characters, including heroes, powerful items, and many others. These are used by players to compete with their opponents and win battles. So, get this game for free and embark on an exciting voyage.

Dota 2 has a limitless array of heroes, abilities, and strong equipment, and no two games are the same. Any hero can play various roles, and there are plenty of items to help meet the game's requirements. Dota 2 does not impose any restrictions on how you play and it allows you to express yourself in your own unique way.

Fans can purchase cosmetics for their heroes as well as interesting add-ons for the world they live in, but everything you need to play is already included even before you start your first match of Dota 2 on Steam.

