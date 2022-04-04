Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 7 (April 5) 

Seasonal challenges are inching closer to their end with each week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen. The upcoming weekly reset on April 5 will host five new seasonal challenges for everyone to complete and earn rewards. This will help in earning points for the seasonal Artifact EXP along with some Bright Dust.

The upcoming seasonal challenge consists of tasks from Legend PsiOps, Gambit Calibration, Glory Rank, and Grandmaster Nightfall. As usual, each one of them comes bearing Bright Dust and a lot of EXP.

The following article lists down all five seasonal challenges for week 7 in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen.

Upcoming seasonal challenges in week 7 of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (April 7)

1) Legendary PsiOperative III

PsiOps Battlegrounds in Scarlet Keep of Moon (Image via Destiny 2)

After competing inside the EDZ and Cosmodrome, Bungie will be putting the Legend difficulty in PsiOps Battlegrounds for the third week straight. This time, however, Guardians will have to take on the force of Hive on Moon's Scarlet Keep.

Typically, enemies ought to be Barriers and Unstoppable Champions alongside a lot of Solar Shield Wizards and Arc Shield Knights. Completing this version of Legend PsiOps on week 7 will finish the challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Insight.

2) Light Reclaimer III

Lighthoarder (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to EDZ and Cosmodrome, Guardians will need to defeat Lighthoarders located within the upcoming Moon PsiOps. These are the yellow-bar Knights found roaming around the map.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Insight.

3) Bring a Glaive

Gambit activity node (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to calibrate weapons such as the Glaive, Hand Cannon, and Rocket Launcher inside Gambit. The number of kills needed is as follows:

Glaive: 60

Hand Cannon: 60

Rocket Launcher: 60

Rewards: Challenger XP++, and Bright Dust.

4) Fleeting Glory

Survival intro scene inside a match (Image via Bungie)

Players will have to take on one of the toughest PvP activities in the game. Survival, similar to Trials of Osiris, is a 3v3 elimination game mode where scoring a kill will add a point.

To complete this challenge, a total of 15 wins are needed, and each win will grant bonus progress to the objective.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

5) Grandmaster

Scarlet Keep (Image via Bungie)

In this challenge, Guardians will need to complete a Grandmaster Nightfall Strike in any given week.

The upcoming weekly reset on April 7 will hold Scarlet Keep as part of the Nightfall activity.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh