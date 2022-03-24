Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds guide for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen

PsiOps Battlegrounds in Destiny 2 is a seasonal activity parallel to the Operation Elbrus storyline in Season 16. Players will have to go through three significant encounters before dealing with the final Lightbearer boss. Upon completion, the activity spawns a Runic and a normal chest, rewarding seasonal rewards.

Starting March 22, Guardians gained access to the Legend Difficulty of PsiOps. Typically, additional modifiers and increased power requirements make the run more challenging for everyone.

The following article breaks down all the modifiers and best pieces of equipment to breeze through the 1550 activity.

Modifiers and builds for Destiny 2 Legend PsiOps Battlegrounds

1) Modifiers

Modifiers in Legend PsiOps Battleground (Image via Bungie)

Like other high-tier PvE activities in Destiny 2, Legend PsiOps comes with many familiar modifiers. They include the following:

Fire Pit: Acolytes spawn fire pools upon death, which causes damage over time.

Champion Foes: Barrier and Unstoppable Champion mobs are the bosses that players will face in this mission.

Equipment Locked: All equipment taken by an individual will be locked and cannot be changed after the activity starts.

Match Game: Elemental shields on enemies are extra resistant against contrasting elements.

Shielded Foes: All three shields, including Arc, Solar, and Void, will spawn.

Completing this activity will grant extra War Table Reputation alongside an increased chance of red weapon drops.

2) Builds

Titan Behemoth (Image via Bungie)

Builds here can be anything a player wants, except for the compulsory gear required to counter the modifiers. The necessary weapons are for all three elements and Champion mobs. Cantata-57 is the newest Arc Legendary Hand Cannon issued with The Witch Queen expansion.

Due to Season 16 Unstoppable mod having synergy with Hand Cannon, Cantata-57 is one of the primary choices here. Apart from dealing with Arc Shielded Knights, numerous perks such as Rapid Hit and Focused Fury help shut down adds quickly and efficiently.

Warlock's Void Aspect, Chaos Accelerant, paired with Contraverse and Vortex, are excellent for clearing adds. Gjallarhorn could be the perfect choice to deal with the Solar Wizards and finish the Champion mobs. Barrier Champions can be handled by one fireteam member, as their numbers aren't high compared to Unstoppables.

3) Lightbearer shield

PsiOps Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

The only enemies worth mentioning here are the shielded Lightbearer Wizards. Players will need to pick up swords by defeating yellow-bar Knights and spam the attack button to damage the immune Wizard shield. This is tricky, as Bungie has buffed up the shield's health and increased the damage from the Wizard.

All three fireteam members need to pick up the Hive relic sword and attack from a distance to deplete the shield.

