Destiny 2: How to upgrade the War Table using Insight

In the list of new additions to the vast features handed out by Destiny 2, the War Table serves as one of the most important ones for the Season of the Risen.

The War Table was first introduced in the Season of the Chosen of The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2 as a vendor for players to access. This vendor exists within the perimeter of the H.E.L.M. area above the very place all the Guardians from around the world meet for a moment’s respite, the Tower.

As the name suggests, the War table works as an access point for players to receive bounties that they can complete within the PsiOps Battlegrounds mode. However, unlike other vendors that exist as humanoid entities and require completing missions to upgrade, the War Table requires Insight in order to upgrade it.

As of now, Insight is one of the rarest currencies that can be found throughout the world of Destiny 2. Here’s how one can acquire Insight in order to upgrade the War Table.

How to acquire Insight in Destiny 2

As mentioned before, Insight is one of the rarest currencies to be found in Destiny 2. Insight can be found as a redeemable reward for completing a few very specific seasonal weekly missions. For example, the seasonal mission that came as the expansion’s first-week mission, 'Operation Elbrus' has the reward of one Insight along with other rewards. Players can find weekly seasonal missions from their quest tab or at the bottom of the Season Pass menu.

By completing such missions throughout the season, players can stand to earn a lot of Insight, which they can use to upgrade the War table. However, the supply of Insight is not too high and only a handful of them can be redeemed during the expansion. Hence, it would be advisable to spend these precious Insights properly in order to get the best result the player wants from the War Table.

The War Table upgrade allows players to get two types of upgrades. The upgrades are:

Requisition Upgrades

Operational Upgrades

While the Requisition Upgrades allows players to gain better seasonal equipment from the Battleground activities, Operational Upgrades increases the bounty gained by players from different missions and activities by some amount.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete