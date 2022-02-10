Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - A look at Mars and additional details on weapon crafting

The upcoming expansion of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be added alongside a couple of new locations for the players. They are announced to be the Savathun's Throne World and Mars.

While Throne World was already expected to have a massive area covered similar to The Taken King DLC, the community was wondering about the nature of its accessibility.

“This wasn’t the open-world Mars I remembered from Destiny or Destiny 2. Instead it was a small landing zone, an Enclave social space with NPC Guardians, mystery board, & a secret.” Polygon describes the Mars they visited in a preview session was not the Mars we remember it as.“This wasn’t the open-world Mars I remembered from Destiny or Destiny 2. Instead it was a small landing zone, an Enclave social space with NPC Guardians, mystery board, & a secret.” https://t.co/DLZEsbKlvI

Through various interviews and previews, Bungie has opened up a lot about their upcoming expansion in the last couple of weeks. From weapons crafting to a deep dive at void 3.0, there is a lot to come with the new expansion on February 22.

However, numerous previews from Bungie have opened up a lot of new doors to information regarding the new Mars. It was supposed to be kept vaulted after all.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's Mars will be a landing zone for Guardians, weapon crafting set to be more useful

Bungie recently uploaded a 13-minute video and a blog post on Destiny 2 void 3.0, making them the last few official entries for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's teasers before the actual release. However, things got a little more revealing in a Polygon interview with game director Joe Blackburn.

In the preview session with the Bungie team, a lot was shown regarding the crafting system and the second mission of The Witch Queen expansion. From the looks of it, the red planet won't be the same as the previous Year 1 Mars, but instead very much like The Taken King's Phobos.

The upcoming Mars is going to be a small area, which will act as a landing zone for Guardians. Additionally, it will likely host Guardian NPCs, the mission board of Ikora, and possibly Cabal NPCs of Caiatl, since players will be allying with her to take Savathun's Light.

Amidst everything, there will be relics used for weapons crafting in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. As shown in trailers, it is a massive smithy with a giant relic rotating on top of it. The process of crafting is about giving everything to a weapon that will be useful to players even years later.

Perhaps this is Bungie's way of telling everyone about the full termination of sunsetting.

To craft a weapon, Destiny 2 players will need to earn a 'pattern' of the gun. This can be done by getting random drop versions of the same weapon, with red borders on them. The key requirement for crafting, however, will be the "Deepsight Resonance," found within the mod section of every dropped weapon.

Deepsight Resonance will ask for specific objectives to be completed, which will usually include regular playlists and calibration. After completion, a pattern will unlock, allowing Guardians to craft the weapon and add perks to it.

To unlock every perk of a single weapon, that specific piece of gear needs to be leveled up in missions. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is all set to go live on February 22, 2022.

